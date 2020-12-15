Ether payments are now available on the Binance Visa card, which is now shipping to customers in the EEA region.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has started shipping its physical Binance Visa cards in the European Economic Area. According to a Dec. 14 announcement, users in the EEA region will soon receive their physical Binance Visa cards. Customers that have already ordered the card can now complete the delivery process in their card wallet.
In conjunction with debuting its physical cards in the EEA region, Binance also added Ether (ETH) support to its crypto debit card, so customers can now pay with the altcoin. “Simply transfer Ethereum to your Card wallet and drag it above the other coins to make it the preferred payment asset,” Binance noted.
The physical Binance Visa card has a daily spending limit of 8,700 euros ($10,600), while daily ATM withdrawals amounts to 290 euros ($350). As announced, the cards feature up to 8% cashback and zero fees until 2021.
Binance officially announced its crypto debit card in the EEA region in July 2020, initially offering virtual Binance Visa cards. “For those who want a physical card, we will process these within the next couple of months,” Binance said at the time.
Since announcing its plans for Binance Visa Card in April 2020, Binance has been actively pushing the new product. After rolling out the card in the EEA, Binance announced its intentions to expand worldwide and launch its crypto debit card in countries such as Russia.
