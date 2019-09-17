Tomorrow is September 18th and traders have been waiting for this date for some time. Binance are rolling out their eagerly anticipated Binance US platform.

However, if you are in one of these 13 states you will not be able to be a customer (just yet):

Alaska, Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, North Carolina, Idaho, Vermont, Washington, Texas and importantly New York.

This is not the end of the story for these states, as the company have said the platform will be available to them in the future.

In the blog announcement, Binance also stated that all clients will have zero trading fees until November 1, 2020.

Let's hope that this can boost crypto volumes over the coming weeks as the price action in Bitcoin has been dire. Having said that there has been some movers today as the like of XLM, Ethereum and Ripple posted impressive price rises.