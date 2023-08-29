Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance said its trading division Binance Options will offer "T+3" daily call and put contracts tied to BNB, a cryptocurrency closely linked to the exchange.
Starting Wednesday, Binance Options will list the T+3 BNB/USDT options every day at 08:00 UTC. New listings won't happen on days longer duration contracts expire, the exchange said in the official blog.
T+3 refers to the obligation to settle securities trades by the third day following the trade date. In other words, users can trade the T+3 daily options two days before the expiry day. The options, therefore, will have an initial lifetime of three trading days at the time of introduction.
The new product will offer greater flexibility to traders and expand the exchange's existing product suite that includes longer duration BNB options and the T+2 daily BNB options.
The T+3 daily options will have similar specifications as other BNB options, with each call and put contract representing 1 BNB and expiring very day at 08:00 UTC. The contracts can be exercised only on expiry and will be settled in USDT.
Options are derivative contracts that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy, while a put option offers the right to sell.
The launch of T+3 daily options comes amid heightened volatility in BNB. The cryptocurrency crashed to a 14-month low of $203 last week after the Wall Street Journal reported that Binance helped Russian users move money abroad, circumventing international sanctions. The report added to the mounting regulatory fears for the exchange.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail
PEPE faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain, which boasts a 137% rally in the last 24 hours with a total market capitalization of $27.6 million.
Solana-based Dapp Clockwork set to shut down a month after NFT protocol Cardinal goes under
The Decentralised Finance (DeFi) market has been observing waning interest for the past couple of months. The broader market’s depreciating conditions are leaving a bearish impact on the protocols as well, leading to the shuttering of some major Decentralized applications (Dapp).
CRV price aims at 8% recovery as Whales rack up 20 million CRV in 24 hours
CRV price is one of the quickest recovering cryptocurrencies at the moment owing to a surge of support from its whales. However, looking at the bigger picture, Curve DAO token holders are looking for a lot more than one green candlestick since their suffering is threatening the altcoin’s value.
dYdX price eyes 10% losses amid exit liquidity after 6.52 million DYDX token unlocks
dYdX price shows signs of an impending downtrend, and for good reason, considering the network will unleash millions of DYDX tokens to the markets in cliff unlocks. While part of the tokens will go to the community treasury, a huge chunk will go toward liquidity provider and trading rewards.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.