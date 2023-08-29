The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, has removed Banco de Venezuela as a payment method on its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading service. This follows similar moves with sanctioned Russian banks last week and is likely part of efforts to fall in line with international financial sanctions.
According to Venezuelan users, Banco de Venezuela has vanished from the P2P payments options this week, following a series of such removals of Russian banks by Binance. The obvious reason behind this step is the Aug. 24 Wall Street Journal report about the exchange’s participation in circumventing international financial sanctions.
Banco de Venezuela is one of the largest financial institutions in the country — according to the available stats from the end of the 2000s, it held third spot with over 11% share of the local market. In 2009, it was sold to the state by a private holding company, Grupo Santander, for about $1 billion. The sanctions in response to the repression of the 2014 and 2017 protests were imposed on Venezuelan government officials and affiliated institutions by the United States Treasury Department in 2018 and 2019.
As local media reports, private Venezuelan banks, such as Banesco, Banplus, BBVA Provincial and others, remain on the list of Binance’s P2P platform.
The recent surge in awareness regarding the inclusion of sanctioned banks on crypto P2P payment options came to light last week when The Wall Street Journal revealed that Tinkoff Bank and Sberbank were featured as transfer methods on Binance. The same day, Tinkoff and Sberbank were no longer visible on the Binance P2P platform, although the options colored “yellow” and “green,” representative of their respective brand colors, remained. On Aug. 25, journalists confirmed that the sanctioned banks had been entirely removed from the list, citing a spokesperson from Binance.
On Aug. 28, two other major crypto exchanges, OKX and Bybit, followed Binance by excluding sanctioned Russian banks from their payment options.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail
PEPE faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain, which boasts a 137% rally in the last 24 hours with a total market capitalization of $27.6 million.
Solana-based Dapp Clockwork set to shut down a month after NFT protocol Cardinal goes under
The Decentralised Finance (DeFi) market has been observing waning interest for the past couple of months. The broader market’s depreciating conditions are leaving a bearish impact on the protocols as well, leading to the shuttering of some major Decentralized applications (Dapp).
CRV price aims at 8% recovery as Whales rack up 20 million CRV in 24 hours
CRV price is one of the quickest recovering cryptocurrencies at the moment owing to a surge of support from its whales. However, looking at the bigger picture, Curve DAO token holders are looking for a lot more than one green candlestick since their suffering is threatening the altcoin’s value.
dYdX price eyes 10% losses amid exit liquidity after 6.52 million DYDX token unlocks
dYdX price shows signs of an impending downtrend, and for good reason, considering the network will unleash millions of DYDX tokens to the markets in cliff unlocks. While part of the tokens will go to the community treasury, a huge chunk will go toward liquidity provider and trading rewards.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.