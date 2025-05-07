BNB price surges above $609 for the first time in the last week, driven by Standard Chartered's bullish 2028 valuation forecast

Binance Coin (BNB) price tops $609 as bullish ETF news and Standard Chartered's $2,775 forecast fuel over 100% surge in trading volumes this week.

Standard Chartered predicts BNB could hit $2,775 by 2028

Binance Coin (BNB) broke above the $607 level for the first time in the last week, extending its bullish momentum in response to Standard Chartered’s long-term valuation projection. The global banking giant released an outlook forecasting a 360% rise in BNB's price, targeting $2,775 by 2028.

Standard Chartered cited Binance's dominant position in exchange trading volumes and BNB’s integral role in the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem as drivers of long-term value.

This optimistic forecast aligns with growing institutional confidence in BNB’s long-term viability, particularly in the US.

Bitcoin’s decoupling from the S&P 500 trends in Q1 2025 suggests corporate investors have been piling funds into cryptocurrencies, bracing for a potential US recession.

Factors such as the US trade war and a fresh geopolitical conflict involving India, one of the US's largest trading partners, could further erode trust in the US-denominated instruments, prompting investors to rotate funds towards high-utility tokens like BNB, driven by concrete fundamental growth factors.

VanEck’s BNB spot ETF filing aligns with bullish forecast

Fueling the optimism further, VanEck has filed for a BNB spot ETF this week, which notably includes a unique staking component. While no verdicts are expected until June 17, based on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recent updates, the filing will now be closely watched by institutional investors, as Standard Chartered draws attention to BNB’s fundamental long-term growth prospects.

Importantly, VanEck’s inclusion of staking could unlock additional yield opportunities for corporate investors and provide a compelling use case for BNB in passive investment vehicles.

If approved, the ETF could significantly accelerate Binance Coin's integration into US financial markets, reinforcing the token’s legitimacy and utility beyond retail trading environments.

This could help clear out the bearish overhang from the long-running legal onslaught from US regulators, which saw founder Changpeng Zhao step down and serve a four-month jail term over money laundering, co-mingling and market manipulation charges.

What’s next: BNB trading volume doubles as bulls target all-time highs at $690

The dual bullish catalyst from VanEck’s ETF application and Standard Chartered’s optimistic forecasts has triggered a positive market reaction. While the BNB price chart only shows a mild 3% surge at press time, a closer look at key trading metrics reveals stronger bullish signals.

First, BNB price crossed the $607 during the Wednesday trading session, its highest for the week. Notably, this move has been accompanied by a sharp rise in trading activity.

BNB price action, May 7, 2025 | Source: Coingecko

As seen in the Coingecko chart above, BNB’s 24-hour trading volume surged to $753 million at press time, more than doubling the $353 million weekly low observed last Saturday.

This spike in liquidity suggests growing conviction among both retail and institutional participants, as the combination of bullish macro forecasts and ETF updates reinforces investor confidence.

More so, rising volume during price rallies typically signals healthy market depth to hold key support levels and reinforces the case for further upside in the short term.

With sentiment turning decisively positive, another 30% uptick from current levels could see BNB claim new all-time highs above $690 if these catalysts continue to gain traction.



