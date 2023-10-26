- Binance Coin price is in a pullback after overcoming $220, a key hurdle.
- BNB is likely to provide an opportunity for sidelined buyers to accumulate at around $220.
- A bounce off this level has the potential to trigger a 15% upswing and tag $253.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur on the breakdown of the $212 support level.
Binance Coin (BNB) price has successfully breached its ongoing consolidation. If this momentum is maintained, BNB could extend its uptrend and revisit key hurdles.
Also read: Binance challenges CFTC lawsuit again with bid for dismissal as another key executive departs
Binance Coin price ready to move higher
Binance Coin (BNB) price consolidated between the $200 to $220 range for roughly three months, with an occasional revisit of the $228 hurdle. The recent spike in buying pressure has pushed BNB from $210 to a local top of $238 between October 19 and 24.
As investors began booking profits on this rally, Binance Coin price retraced nearly 7% and currently exchanges hands at $226. Going forward, this pullback is likely going to steepen, allowing BNB to retest the $220 support floor while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) tags the 50 mean level.
This development will allow bullish momentum to replenish and provide sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate. As a result, Binance Coin price is likely to kick-start its ascent to overcome the $228 resistance level and tag the $253 hurdle.
In total, this move would constitute a 15% gain. The upside is for now capped at ths mentioned $253.
Read more: Binance sees continued regulatory troubles, prompting French head to quit
BNB/USDT 1-day chart
While the bullish outlook for Binance Coin price is in line with the current market conditions, a sudden spike in selling pressure could prove fatal for bulls. A sell-off that pushes BNB below $220 could threaten a retest of the critical support floor of $212.
A daily candlestick close below this level will invalidate the bullish thesis for Binance Coin price. In such a case, BNB could drop 5% and revisit the October 9 swing low of $202.
Read more: Binance halts accepting new customers in UK amid FCA row with financial promoter
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval.
Litecoin address activity explodes, signaling rising LTC circulation among traders
Litecoin address activity and whale transactions hit levels previously seen in June 2023. Dormant LTC tokens are on the move, indicating that a higher volume of Litecoins are circulating among traders.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
SEC to consider up to ten Bitcoin ETF applications as markets price in approvals
Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied nearly 18% this week as market participants seem to be pricing in an upcoming approval of a BTC spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.