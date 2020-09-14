Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB hits a yearly high at $33.38 and aims for $40

- BNB is currently trading at $33 after the best recovery among the major coins.
- A series of positive announcements and launches by Binance have boosted the value of BNB coins significantly.
BNB was the first major coin to recover from the crash on September 3. Not only BNB has recovered from a low of $18, but it’s getting a ton of continuation, increasing by almost 86% in value over the past nine days.
BNB/USD Weekly Chart
The Binance utility token has broken out of a long-term symmetrical triangle and faces very little resistance until the all-time high at $39.59. The next resistance point would be located at $34.83. BNB price has already surpassed the Fibonacci retracement level at $31.72, which was a significant resistance level.
BNB bulls could be concerned about the weekly overextended RSI; however, in the past, an overextension of this indicator didn’t really stop the price of BNB from surging higher.
BNB/USD Daily Chart
Binance Coin managed to finally set a new 2020-high on September 12 after climbing above $27.19 and closing the day at $28.53, followed by more continuation moves towards $33.38. Of course, the RSI is overextended, and BNB could see a pullback in the short-term, perhaps towards the 0.236 Fibonacci Retracement line at $31.72. A more significant pullback would happen towards $27.19, which practically coincides with the Fib 0.382 Retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market points to a twist in the road
The European Union will provide strict regulation of the role of stable currencies at the request of five important club members. Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain have urgently requested that the European Commission establish a rigid regulation on digital coins anchored to fiat coins.
Another bZx flaw leads to an $8 million loss, threatening the future of this project
bZx fell victim to another hack attack due to the structural flaw. According to the information on the project's website, the network experienced a token duplication accident on the protocol TVL.
SUSHI consolidating before a breakout eyeing $3.50
SushiSwap is trying to find stability after a gruesome start at the beginning of September. The drop from highs of $46 to lows of $1.13 happened amid the founder's drama, Chef Nomi cashing out up to $13 million in ETH.
BTC bears tighten the grip, bulls ready to strike back
Bitcoin attempted a recovery above $10,500 on Sunday, September 13, but failed to hold the ground. At the time of writing. The pioneer digital currency is changing hands at $10,350, mostly unchanged since the start of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.