- Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients.
- Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
- Armanino, another audit firm dropped their crypto clients FTX exchange, Gate.io after being named in a lawsuit for its work with the bankrupt exchange.
Binance crypto exchnage announced its auditor Mazars has suspended its services, including proof-of-reserves for other cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and Crypto.com. Mazars's report for Binance was being labeled “an audit,” by CEO Changpeng Zhao on Twitter. This raised concerns in the crypto community. Interestingly, audit firm Armanino recently ended its crypto audit practice after being named in lawsuit for their work with FTX exchange.
Also read: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao predicts challenging period after rumors of FTX-like collapse
Binance auditor Mazars ends services for crypto exchanges and clients
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by volume is currently embroiled in controversy with its auditor, global accounting firm Mazars, which is pulling the plug on services for crypto clients. Mazars’ list of crypto clients included cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and Crypto.com, among others. The accounting giant has suspended all services for these exchanges, including proof-of-reserve reports.
The report that Mazars published for Binance was labeled inaccurately as “an audit,” both by CEO Changpeng Zhao and users on crypto Twitter. With rising controversy on the accuracy of the contents of the five pager, the firm’s decision is to roll back its services for clients from the crypto industry.
To address questions posed by Jesse P,— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 26, 2022
In the report , "Upcoming Plans: Involve third-party auditors to audit PoR results", for this PoR result.
I said multiple times publicly, the bottleneck was the auditors has a few weeks wait. We move forward in incremental steps. 1/2 https://t.co/BTNa2rl3XB
A Binance spokesperson told Bloomberg,
We embrace additional transparency and we are looking into how best to provide those details in the coming months.
Mazars is not the first player to halt services for crypto clients
Armanino, an audit firm ended its crypto audit practice and dropped its clients, according to a report by Forbes. The entity was an auditor for the bankrupt FTX exchange, in addition to crypto platforms OKX and Gate.io.
Armanino’s decision came after the firm was named in a class-action lawsuit for the audit performed on FTX. Auditors are changing their stance on the crypto industry and rolling back services as more crypto businesses fall prey to the spreading FTX contagion.
Why the exit of accounting firms from crypto audits matters?
After FTX exchange's collapse and bankruptcy, users' trust in crypto has eroded. To gain back the trust, exchanges started a good practice of sharing the addresses of their hot and cold wallets, and publishing proof-of-reserves report that state customer funds are held as is, and are safe.
As more auditors close shop to cryptocurrency exchange platforms, the validity of the reports and future of customer funds at these platforms will come into question.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Stellar joins hands with United Nations to grant Ukrainian refugees with USDC
Stellar (XLM) and the rest of the crypto market suffered a major setback in February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, as the markets recovered, cryptocurrency has become an important means of transaction in Ukraine.
FTX files to sell LedgerX along with its Japanese and European subsidiaries
FTX's current management team is looking to sell its functioning units. As per the bankruptcy court filing, FTX has received over 100 bids for the companies. FTT price over the week invalidated all of its 25% recovery from December 9.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls lack conviction, but have one more chance at comeback
Ethereum price shows a lack of momentum after the recent volatile events. The run-up pushed ETH to produce another swing high. Rejection at this level has triggered a sell-off that could continue and knock the smart contract token down to critical support levels.
Crypto.com becomes the first crypto exchange to receive a Payment Institution license in Brazil
Crypto.com is pushing its presence in the world by obtaining regulatory approvals and licenses from authorities. The exchange's success in being able to do so despite the recent FTX debacle speaks volumes about its credibility.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.