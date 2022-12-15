Samuel Bankman-Fried is facing eight federal indictments, charges of wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering in the aftermath of FTX exchange collapse.

Samuel Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of bankrupt FTX exchange could face a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison for eight federal indictments. The US financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged SBF with defrauding investors.

Samuel Bankman-Fried held in custody at Bahamas in aftermath of FTX exchange collapse

Samuel Bankman-Fried, one-time billionaire and the former CEO of FTX cryptocurrency exchange is currently being held in prison in the Bahamas. The collapse of the bankrupt FTX exchange and trading firm Alameda Research has raised serious concerns about the treatment of customer funds and commingling of finances between the two entities.

SBF is currently facing eight indictments and several charges including wire and securities fraud and money laundering. The maximum sentence for the indictments is 115 years in prison. Legal experts believe the former FTX exchange CEO is looking at a decade of jail time for the role he played in the fallout of the crypto entities.

US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged the former billionaire with “defrauding” investors. Gary Gensler, the SEC chair alleged that SBF built a house of cards “on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” as reported by The New York Times.

The regulator argues that the entrepreneur used FTX’s customer funds to support sister company Alameda Research, buy real estate in the Bahamas, make political donations and to fund outside ventures.

SEC made a civil complaint stating that,

[the founder of Alameda Research] was orchestrating a massive, years-long fraud, diverting billions of dollars of the trading platform’s customer funds for his own personal benefit and to help grow his crypto empire.

The American investor will further be charged with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and money laundering after the unsealing of a criminal indictment against him according to The New York Times’ report.

SBF orchestrated massive, years-long fraud amounting to 115 years in prison

The US stock market regulator claims that philanthropist Bankman-Fried orchestrated a massive years-long fraud from May 2019 through November 2022. The SEC argues that the former CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange platform was defrauding the platform’s customers and engaged in fraud during the entire existence of the company.

SBF portrayed himself as a responsible leader of the crypto community and told the public, including investors, that FTX was both innovative and responsible. Customers around the world believed his lies, and sent billions of dollars to the exchange platform.

After improperly diverting customer funds to his privately held crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research LLC’s co-founder used those customer funds to make undisclosed venture investments.

Despite taking billions of dollars of FTX customer assets, the entity was unable to satisfy its loan obligations and lending relationships hit a wall when native token FTT’s price started its downward spiral.

For the last 48 hours, FTT traded sideways between $1.30 and $1.40 as details of the charges against SBF unraveled.