Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao predicts challenging period after rumors of FTX-like collapse

- Binance exchange is consistently making headlines for massive user withdrawals and fear of an FTX-style collapse.
- Changpeng Zhao shrugged off user concerns and said the platform can survive any crypto winter and will get past this challenging period.
- BNB, the native token of the exchange, yielded 12% losses for holders over the last two weeks as they struggled with FUD on crypto Twitter.
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trade volume, is the target of speculation on crypto Twitter as users raise concerns over similarities with doomed crypto broker FTX. CEO Changpeng Zhao tried to assuage employee concerns in a recent memo. The exchange’s native token BNB is bleeding in response to the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD).
Also read: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao fights crypto jitters, exchange processes $1.4 billion in withdrawals in 24 hours
Binance in the spotlight after Changpeng Zhao’s memo to employees
Binance International witnessed a total of $12.4 billion in cryptocurrency withdrawals over the past week according to crypto intelligence tracker Nansen data. This is higher than the weekly withdrawals of eleven cryptocurrency exchanges combined.
Token flow value by exchange sourced from Nansen
The top crypto exchange’s withdrawals have raised concerns among traders and investors on crypto Twitter. Following the collapse of FTX exchange, CZ’s exchange published a proof-of-reserves report created by leading accountancy firm Mazars. However, instead of alleviating user concerns it raised several questions about the largest exchange by volume’s solvency, how collateralized the platform is, and what internal accounting controls and processes it has in place to safeguard user’s deposits.
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance addressed staff concerns in a recent memo circulated among the exchange’s employees. CZ wrote that the exchange expects the next several months to be bumpy but that the business will get past this challenging period.
The co-founder of the world’s largest exchange commented on FTX exchange’s collapse and said,
With all that is going on, we know that we are at a historic moment in crypto. Rest assured, this organization was built to last.
Is Binance the next FTX?
FTX exchange collapsed relatively quickly in early November after an outflow of a few billion in withdrawals. Samuel Bankman-Fried’s exchange then froze withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy shortly after. Massive exchange outflow is now seen as a red flag among platform users.
CZ shrugged off the issues, however, and assured traders that the exchange can survive any crypto winter and was built to last.
BNB is bleeding in response to speculation
Binance’s native token BNB yielded 12% losses over the last two weeks as speculation regarding the platform’s insolvency started doing the rounds. BNB is used to pay transaction fees and distribute rewards among users. BNB price nosedived from $301.33 to $264.81 within fourteen days.
BNB/USD price chart
BNB price is currently in a descending channel. BNB price trend changed in week four of November, then in the first week of December, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed over the 50-day EMA resulting in a bearish death cross signal. If BNB extends its losses, the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at $244.4 is the downside target.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, reads 33.99 at $265.71. RSI is close to 30. If it breaks below it will indicate that BNB is oversold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano’s developer IOG is building industry’s first decentralization index, ADA in the red
Cardano’s (ADA) developer, Input Output Global, Inc. (IOG), is showing its commitment to building through the crypto winter with its latest partnership with the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao predicts challenging period after rumors of FTX-like collapse
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trade volume, is the target of speculation on crypto Twitter as users raise concerns over similarities with doomed crypto broker FTX.
Crypto.com Coin price continues its decline as pressure builds for 40% nosedive move
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price is seeing its final chances for recruiting new investors and clients to its platform and coin as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is coming to an end this weekend with the final between Argentina and France.
Ethereum price cracks under pressure as Super Thursday gets underway
Ethereum (ETH) price slid lower Thursday morning after the Fed and its FOMC rate decision fell mostly in line with what markets were expecting, although most analysts retained a more hawkish undertone.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.