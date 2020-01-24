Ray Dalio said that Bitcoin is too volatile to be a store of wealth, at present. Instead, he suggests a small allocation in gold.

He also noted that currently, “cash is trash” and that investors must look for a well-diversified portfolio.

The founder of investment firm Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, has warned people not to get involved with speculative currencies like Bitcoin in 2020. Appearing on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Dalio said:

There’s two purposes of money, a medium of exchange and a store hold of wealth, and Bitcoin is not effective in either of those cases now.

He believes that Bitcoin is too volatile to be a store of wealth currently. Instead, he suggests a small allocation in gold.

Because of the volatility, you can’t go next to it. Someday, you know, I would say Libra or something with more stable value has got more potential. But also, who is going to do the buying? Central bankers and others? What are they going to hold as reserves?

What has been tried and true? Are they going to hold digital Bitcoin? They are going to hold gold. That is a reserve currency, and it has been a reserve currency for 1,000 years… A bit of gold is a diversifier, and that’s the advice I can give.

