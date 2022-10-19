Upcoming meme token project Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has just revealed that it has raised over $8.1 Million, despite having only been in its presale period for roughly six weeks.

This is no small sum of money and has many eyes turning towards the project and its potential. It also leads to the question of just how far the project could go, and whether it bears any legitimate threats against meme token industry leaders, like Shiba Inu and Floki Inu.

In this article, we will look at Shiba Inu and Floki Inu to try and gain an understanding of how they became so successful, and whether or not Big Eyes Coin has any chance of overtaking these tokens.

Shiba Inu sets the standard for modern meme tokens

Dubbed ‘The Dogecoin Killer’, Shiba Inu came onto the crypto market swinging, with a unique take on the sector that allowed it to soar up the market capitalisation charts.

With its sleek token design, updated blockchain technology backing, and deep understanding of the crypto community, Shiba Inu took everything that worked for Dogecoin and modernised it for the currency crypto market, making it something timeless and far less dated than Dogecoin.

This, combined with clever social media marketing, allowed Shiba Inu to explode, inspiring many other projects to follow in its paw prints. One such project was Floki Inu.

Floki Inu reimages the potential of dog meme tokens

Floki Inu has made a name for itself by capitalising on the trend of Shiba Inu, while also being a highly engaging, multi-faceted project.

With NFT, DeFi, and gaming aspects tied into the project, alongside its imaginative NFT metaverse game Valhalla, Floki Inu has taken the biggest elements of the contemporary crypto market and put them all in one place, giving Floki Inu something for everyone to enjoy.

Furthermore, Floki Inu has chosen to be completely open in its business practices, reporting on things such as the number of employees working on the Valhalla project, and having a public, pseudonymous team. This means that potential investors can feel reassured getting involved with the project, knowing it is not some form of scam or rug-pull.

Cats vs dogs - Can Big Eyes coin come out on top?

With all this information in mind, it may be difficult to believe that a meme token as new to the market as Big Eyes Coin holds any legitimate threats against Shiba Inu and Floki Inu. However, if the 8 Million raised so far isn’t reason enough to persuade of the token's potential, then consider these other aspects of the project that is allowing it to stand out from the crowd.

Firstly, the rebellious nature of Big Eyes Coin makes it immediately appealing to those who have grown bored with the current state of the meme token market. The seemingly never- ending waves of low-effort Shiba Inu-inspired meme tokens have caused many to become disenchanted with the meme token market, making Big Eyes Coin a breath of fresh air.

Furthermore, it is clear from looking at the goals of the project that Big Eyes Coin is anything but low-effort. From their innovative tax system that sees no buying or selling taxes, to their charity drive, to their upcoming NFT Sushi Crew project, there has been a lot of thought and hard effort put into the project. This gives the project far more potential than other run-of-the- mill meme tokens, making Big Eyes Coin a worthy entry into this subsect of the market.

But just how far will Big Eyes Coin go? This is something challenging to predict, but one thing is for certain- projects like Shiba Inu and Floki Inu should watch their backs.

This article is sponsored content