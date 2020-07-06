BCH/USD refrains from extending Sunday’s losses below 220.00.

MACD, RSI suggest gradual recoveries toward monthly resistance line.

Seller will attack Friday’s low during fresh downside ahead of aiming June month’s bottom.

BCH/USD takes the bids near 223.50, up 0.60% on a day, while heading into the European session on Monday. In doing so, the quote recovers from 10-day SMA and takes clues from price-positive MACD, RSI conditions.

As a result, the bulls may again attempt to break a downward sloping trend line from June 02, around 233.00 now. However, Saturday’s top near 229.30 and 230.00 threshold could offer intermediate halts during the rise.

In a case where the bulls dominate past-233.00, 100-day SMA near 238.00 and the June 24 top close to 245.50 could become their favorites.

On the contrary, the pair’s declines below the 10-day SMA level of 222.12 could take rest on 220.00 before highlighting a horizontal line stretched from April 13, near 215.50.

Although 215.50/55 is likely to trigger the pair’s pullback, a failure to do so could divert sellers towards 200.00 psychological magnet with June 27 low near 204.63 expectedly being a buffer.

BCH/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected