- BCH/USD refrains from extending Sunday’s losses below 220.00.
- MACD, RSI suggest gradual recoveries toward monthly resistance line.
- Seller will attack Friday’s low during fresh downside ahead of aiming June month’s bottom.
BCH/USD takes the bids near 223.50, up 0.60% on a day, while heading into the European session on Monday. In doing so, the quote recovers from 10-day SMA and takes clues from price-positive MACD, RSI conditions.
As a result, the bulls may again attempt to break a downward sloping trend line from June 02, around 233.00 now. However, Saturday’s top near 229.30 and 230.00 threshold could offer intermediate halts during the rise.
In a case where the bulls dominate past-233.00, 100-day SMA near 238.00 and the June 24 top close to 245.50 could become their favorites.
On the contrary, the pair’s declines below the 10-day SMA level of 222.12 could take rest on 220.00 before highlighting a horizontal line stretched from April 13, near 215.50.
Although 215.50/55 is likely to trigger the pair’s pullback, a failure to do so could divert sellers towards 200.00 psychological magnet with June 27 low near 204.63 expectedly being a buffer.
BCH/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|223.4942
|Today Daily Change
|1.2497
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56%
|Today daily open
|222.2445
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|229.2433
|Daily SMA50
|237.4478
|Daily SMA100
|237.7505
|Daily SMA200
|269.8127
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|225.8865
|Previous Daily Low
|215.8202
|Previous Weekly High
|227.3836
|Previous Weekly Low
|213.3598
|Previous Monthly High
|269.2895
|Previous Monthly Low
|204.6275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|219.6655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|222.0412
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|216.7476
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|211.2508
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|206.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|226.8139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|231.3833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|236.8802
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC sellers continue to lurk above $9100 on the road to recovery
Unusual bouts of volatility were seen over the weekend that drowned Bitcoin (BTC/USD) as low as 8907.51 in the overnight trades. Although the bulls were quick to stage a solid comeback, as the No. 1 coin briefly regained the 9100 barrier in early Asia this Monday.
BCH/USD bounces off 10-day SMA to regain 223.00
BCH/USD refrains from extending Sunday’s losses below 220.00. MACD, RSI suggest gradual recoveries toward the monthly resistance line. Seller will attack Friday’s low during fresh downside ahead of aiming June month’s bottom.
XRP/USD remains bearish while below 21-DMA
Ripple’s range trade extends into the seventh day on Saturday. The coin looks promising but above the 21-DMA barrier. RSI on the daily chart holds in the bearish territory. US traders are away, celebrating the Independence Day long weekend.
Top 3 Price Prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Crypto bears return starting out a fresh week
Bears are back amid a fresh selling wave across the crypto board. Bitcoin eyes Thursday’s low amid lack of healthy supports. Ethereum breaches key support, paving way for extra declines. Ripple is ranging in a tight band around 0.1770 so far this Sunday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.