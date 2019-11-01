Summary
- Bearish doji candlestick pattern occurs after seven days up.
- Occurs on test of neckline of large bearish head & shoulders topping pattern.
- Potentially significant drop possible to below most recent swing low.
Near-term bearish signs for Bitcoin Cash
A bearish daily Doji candlestick pattern occurs in Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) following seven days up, while a potential 1-day reversal triggered with a break below the candle’s low. This is the first time in eight days that price has dropped below the prior day’s low and is a clear change in the pattern of higher daily lows and higher daily highs.
The potential topping pattern occurs in an area of potential resistance identified by:
- Neckline resistance of large bearish head and shoulder top pattern (HS).
- Area of 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of most recent swing high to low decline.
- Bearish 14-period divergence occurs on 4-hour chart.
Most recent low to $196.80 was not close to reaching the measuring objective based on a percentage measurement, of approximately $144.54. Therefore, this pair has the potential to fall well below the most recent swing low. This doesn’t mean that it will, just that it could.
A move above the most recent trend high at $306.70 will negate the above potentially bearish analysis.
The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the authors / contributors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Marketstoday.net. Neither Marketstoday.net nor any person acting on its behalf may be responsible for information contained herein. The content posted here may have been edited to conform to Marketstoday.net policies, terms and conditions. Any investment / trading related article, analysis or commentary are by no means a guarantee of present or future performance and should not be relied upon solely when buying or selling a financial instrument. Every investment no matter how appealing, involves risk and the investor should conduct their own research, consider personal risk tolerance, preference and needs when making an investment or trading decision.
