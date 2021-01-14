- BCH/BTC is on the verge of a bullish extension on the daily time frame.
- Bulls seeking a break of near term resistance for conviction.
The bulls have stepped back into the ring, stopping the bears in their tracks following a swift and sharp downside correction.
The following illustrates where the next daily swing-trading opportunity could come about following a break and retest of the 4-hour structure.
Daily chart
The price has completed a 50% mean reversion and would now be expected to hold the support following the deceleration of the sharp correction at the neckline of the extended W-formation.
4-hour chart
The bulls will need to get above the 4-hour resistance and 21-moving average which would pull MACD above zero and create a bullish environment accordingly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
