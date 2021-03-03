- Band Protocol price broke out of an ascending parallel channel on February 25, revealing an incoming crash.
- Supporting this bearish thesis is the SuperTrend indicator’s sell signal that flashed on February 23.
- Transactional data shows massive overhead barriers that could dampen the bullish momentum.
Band Protocol price ended its two-month-long consolidation inside an ascending parallel channel on February 25. Now, the leftover bullish momentum is trying to push BAND higher but to no avail.
Band Protocol price on the edge of a bearish drop
Band Protocol price action between December 20 and February 23 was in a series of higher high and higher low. This consolidation resulted in a bullish upswing, which led to a 365% increase in BAND’s market value during the recent bull run. By joining these swing highs and swing lows using trendlines, an ascending parallel channel forms. The target for this technical formation is a 35% downswing, determined by adding the parallel channel’s height to the breakout point at $12.9 level. This target puts BAND at $8.3.
BAND price confirmed the bearish bias as the 12-hour candlestick on February 25 sliced through the 50 twelve-hour moving average (MA) and closed below this level. Since then, the oracle token has tried resurging, but the pattern’s lower trendline rejected it. Supporting this pessimistic outcome is the SuperTrend indicator’s sell signal, which flashed on February 23.
BAND/USDT 12-hour chart
Adding credence to BAND’s drop is IntotheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, which shows massive resistance ahead. Nearly 717 addresses holding 812,000 BAND at $13.14 are "Out of the Money" and could dampen any short-term bullish spikes.
IOMAP cohorts show that around 1,500 addresses hold 841,000 BAND between $11.97 and $12.71. Therefore, a 12-hour candlestick close below $11.97 will spell disaster for the altcoin, pushing its price down to $8.3.
Band Protoco IOMAP chart
However, investors should note that a spike in buying pressure leading to a 12-hour candlestick close above $13.14 will invalidate the bearish outlook. In such a case, BAND could surge to $14.39, where roughly 662 addresses hold nearly 414,000 BAND.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Ripple nears 30% spike while crypto bull run takes a breather
Bitcoin's uptrend is still intact despite the technical breakout stalling at $50,000. Ethereum faces an uphill task at the 38.2% Fibonacci level ahead of a potential spike to $1,700. Ripple is flirting with $0.44, while bulls look forward to a 30% rally to $0.575.
Stellar: On its way to a 35% fall as technicals scream sell
A key indicator has presented a long-term sell signal for Stellar price. Stellar doesn't have a lot of support on the way down.
TheGraph price is at risk of a 25% drop as whales go into a selling spree
TheGraph price is contained inside a parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A key indicator has just presented a sell signal for GRT.
Chainlink: Will aim for new all-time highs if it holds this critical level
Chainlink price must stay above a key support level for a chance to new all-time highs. The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead according to various metrics.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.