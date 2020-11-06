- BAND price has seen a 34% explosion in the past 48 hours, jumping to $5.2.
- The digital asset is ready for a pullback after such a hefty price spike.
BAND has been trading in a daily downtrend since its 2020-high at $17 formed on September 2. Despite the recent 34% upswing, the digital asset is still down by 70%, trying to recover. The TD Sequential indicator is on the verge of presenting a sell signal on the 4-hour chart, which could spark a pullback.
BAND's price at risk of a pullback if the sell signal materializes
The TD Sequential indicator on the 4-hour chart has presented a green '8' signal, usually followed by a green '9', representing a strong sell signal. Additionally, the RSI hasn't been as overextended as it is now since September 2.
BAND/USDT 4-hour chart
On September 2, BAND's price dropped by more than 60% within the next week after the RSI got overextended. Validation of the sell signal in conjunction with the RSI can drive BAND's price towards the 50-SMA at $4.30.
BAND IOMAP chart
Despite the strong sell signals, the IOMAP chart shows that BAND still has some more room for growth before a pullback. The resistance area between $5.4 and $5.55, where 158 addresses purchased 1.03 million BAND seems to be the most significant range.
Looking at the 4-hour chart, it seems that the range described above coincides with the 200-SMA, which is located at $5.6, which means this level is a potential bullish price target in the short-term. Additionally, the IOMAP chart also shows a strong support range between $4.92 and $5.07.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
