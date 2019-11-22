It has been noted that Bakkt is launching its Singapore-listed bitcoin futures contracts on 9th December.

It was a slow start for Bakkt futures on the ICE exchange but things have picked up and expansion is on the cards.

There has also been talk of an options contract and it would be welcome news to institutional traders.

Our new cash settled futures contract will offer investors in Asia and around the world a convenient, capital efficient way to gain or hedge exposure in bitcoin markets

Lucas Schmeddes, president and COO of ICE Futures and Clear Singapore.

In the same announcement, the ICE subsidiary also revealed that it would “launch the first regulated options contract for bitcoin futures,” also on the same date.

The industry is in need of some good news today as the price of BTC/USD crashed below 7K today, hitting a low of 6,775.47.