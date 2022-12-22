AXS price ignites year-end rally with Axie passing Google Play Store review

Axie Origins ready to launch in the Malaysian Google Play Store after months of review.

Axie Infinity commits to continuing game development to introduce new features.

Axie Infinity price prints bullish green candle as investors prepare for a year-end rally.

Axie Infinity (AXS) price is back in the green after a gruesome week of hunting for support. The bullish outlook in AXS follows an announcement from the team that Axie Origins, one of the biggest play-to-earn (P2E) games, has passed the rigorous Google Play Store review.

Axie Infinity’s Origins makes groundbreaking entrance in Google Play Store

Axie Infinity reckons this achievement was no mean feat as they had to work closely with the Google Play Store team, sharing expertise as one of the leading Web3 game developers. Axie Origins now takes pride in becoming the first Web3 to complete a transparent review process.

Axie Infinity is planning for a soft launch, with Origins making its debut in the Malaysian Play Store. This step will allow the team to continue exploring new features to improve the game.

“As part of this strategy to “dip our toes” into markets to gather data and iterate, we will be launching Origins in smaller countries that mirror the demographics and player archetypes of regions such as North/South America, Europe, and East Asia,” Axie wrote in a blog post.

3/ We plan to soft launch Origins in the Malaysian Play Store first.



This gives our team the chance to continue testing and improving the game.



Why? Because our Malaysian community is a perfect mini-model for our international community. — Axie Infinity | #AxieOrigins (@AxieInfinity) December 22, 2022

Axie cautioned that early Play Store versions of the game were likely to come with limited features like players not being able to earn tokens to comply with prevailing policies by Play Store.

“Of course, we remain committed to our vision of a player-owner digital nation, and will continue working with app platforms to unlock that in our builds. This is the first step towards opening our doors to a new generation of Lunacians,” Axie Infinity stressed its commitment to the game.

Axie Infinity price eyes year-end rally

Axie Infinity price suddenly spiked by more than 2.4% on Thursday as the community reacted to the news. A bullish green candle closed the gap to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $7.24, although AXS had retreated to trade at $7.01 at the time of writing.

AXS/USD eight-hour chart

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator affirmed the optimistic outlook for Axie Infinity by flashing a buy signal. Notice the MACD (line in blue) crossing above the signal line (in red).

A break above key levels like the 50-day EMA at $7.24, the 100-day EMA (in blue) at $7.48 and the lower falling trend line (dotted) is necessary to validate AXS’s uptrend. Traders looking for long positions in Axie Infinity should consider waiting for the uptrend’s second leg above the upper falling trend line (continuous line) to avoid sudden price retracements.

On the other hand, closing the day below the 50-day EMA may reduce the chances of an AXS rally before the New Year. Bears might become aggressive if Axie Infinity price cracks support at $6.39. From here, the next pit stop would be $5.79, where AXS may rebound or extend declines further downstream.

