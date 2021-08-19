- Axie Infinity price steadies on the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the early August consolidation at $68.70.
- The nine-day Bollinger Band Width (BBW) is the tightest since trading began last year, pointing to a sharp move.
- AXS volume profile continues to show accumulation over distribution, despite tremendous gains.
Axie Infinity price has been transacting in a very tight range since the August 10 spike higher of 47.59%, squeezing the Bollinger Bands to the tightest reading since trading began in 2020. The price compression combined with the June ascending trend line and no hint of distribution suggests that AXS is on the cusp of another sharp move.
Axie Infinity price compression seeks resolution
Axie Infinity price has delivered impressive returns since the June low of $2.78, accented by large positive days of 40-70% and forecasts for $100.00. Meanwhile, underlying the decisive advance has been a steady accumulation/distribution profile, with heavy volume on positive days and below-average volume on negative days, underscoring the strength of the AXS bid.
The absence of selling has generated a new consolidation phase since the August 10 spike higher of 47.59%. Over the last nine days, the Axie Infinity price compression has squeezed the BBW to the lowest reading on record.
Adding to the timeliness of the AXS situation is the support currently offered by the June ascending trend line crossing with the 161.8% extension of the August consolidation at $68.70. A daily close below the trend line would risk the larger uptrend.
A resurgence of the AXS advance would strike some resistance at the 261.8% extension of the August consolidation at $88.54 before ramping higher to the psychologically important $100.00. If Axie Infinity price can record a weekly close above $100.00, it would renew the forecasts for a test of the topside trend line beginning at the November 2020 high and passing through the April 2021 high. A rise to the trend line would represent a 140% profit from the price at writing.
A technical obstacle to the ambitious Axie Infinity price forecast is the current overbought condition on the daily and weekly Relative Strength Indexes (RSI). The consolidation in early August and now have not reset the momentum count, limiting the runway for a new AXS leg higher.
AXS/USD daily chart
For now, Axie Infinity price needs to hold the intersection of the June ascending trend line with the 161.8% extension around $68.70 on a weekly closing basis, or the bullish AXS narrative will lose credibility.
Axie Infinity price is in a timely position for a burst higher, as the price compression and the strong support are currently working together. It is difficult to calculate if the rip will mimic the August 10 or July 23 gains but the overbought conditions on both RSIs question the sustainability of the AXS resolution to the upside. Nevertheless, speculators should not blink, or they will miss a fresh trading opportunity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu downtrend is not over yet but help is underway
Shiba Inu has had its run higher but hit a cap at the beginning of the week. A full correction has taken place, wiping out almost the entire profit of two weeks' gains.
Dogecoin to retest of $0.35 by the end of August
DOGE had a solid run higher after buyers stepped in and lifted price action to form a green ascending trend line and mark the 200-day Simple Moving Average as support.
Cardano investors wonder whether resistance can prevent ADA from retesting $2.30
Cardano is squeezed between a descending short-term trend line and two support levels. Buyers remain in control of price action and are trying to overcome the $2.20 marker.
Avalanche fights Solana and Polygon for DeFi market share with new $180 million incentive program
Blue-chip Decentralized Finance protocols are expected to join Avalanche's ecosystem, starting with Curve Finance and Aave. Avalanche competes with "Ethereum-killer" Solana and layer two scaling solution Polygon for higher total value locked and DeFi market capitalization.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.