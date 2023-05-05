- AVAX price has been struggling to overcome the $21.29 hurdle for nearly eight months.
- The recent rejection is likely to drive the altcoin into the $13.86-to-$15.18 demand zone.
- A bounce from this zone is key for targeting the $21.29 and $23.33 hurdles.
- Bullish thesis invalidation would occur if Avalanche bulls fail to defend $13.71 support.
AVAX price has been on a tight leash ever since the altcoin breached a crucial support structure on August 26, 2022. This move has kept the Avalanche from moving higher. Changing winds in the crypto sphere could set the stage for an explosive move soon.
Also read: Avalanche Cortina upgrade might be the Hail Mary AVAX needs
AVAX price needs to buckle up
AVAX price slid below the $21.29 support level on August 26, 2022, and crashed 55%. Since then, the altcoin has attempted to recover above the aforementioned level five times but failed each time. The recent rejection on April 18 caused Avalanche bulls to disappear, making the altcoin nosedive 21%.
A continuation of this downtrend could push AVAX price lower. The $13.86-to-$15.18 demand zone is where sidelined buyers should be focused on. A dip into this area is where Avalanche could kick-start the upswing as the unfilled buy orders are likely to be triggered. Hence, a retest of the demand zone will provide a spike in buying pressure that retail investors can ride.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are both below the mean levels but a recovery above it would signal the start of a recovery. In such a case, AVAX price will target the $21.29 and $23.33 resistance levels, which is roughly 40%-to-55% away from the said demand zone.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
While the technical outlook for AVAX price looks optimistic, it has a lot of contingencies before it can kickstart an uptrend. Therefore, investors need to wait for confirmation before jumping on the bullish outlook.
A breakdown of the $13.71 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for AVAX price and potentially trigger a downswing to $11.93.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
These three catalysts are key to Bitcoin price rally to $35,000
Bitcoin price has resumed its upward trend post the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike. Experts like BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes have noted the impact of failure of US banks on Bitcoin’s uptrend.
GAL, DYDX, APT and BIT token unlocks are lined up in May amidst key macro events
Crypto token unlocks are lined up in May, with Galxe (GAL), dYdX (DYDX), Aptos (APT) and BitDAO (BIT) unlocking their tokens between May 5 and 15.
Dogecoin price in process of creating bear trap as DOGE primed for 5% intraday uptick
DOGE price was on the descent together with Bitcoin and other major pairs on Wednesday. DOGE undergoes a small fade at the start of the European session.
Coinbase terminates its Bitcoin loan service, meets Ripple legal team to discuss crypto regulation
The mounting regulatory pressures on crypto exchange Coinbase resulted in a termination of its Bitcoin loan service, Borrow. The exchange used to offer millions in loans against a Bitcoin collateral to users in several US states, prior to its termination.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.