- AVAX price continues to trade in the same value area as in November 2021.
- Bulls and bears continue to ping-pong above and below the $75 price level.
- Price action is markedly bearish, but bulls can easily turn the trend around.
AVAX price shows a similar bearish structure across the entire altcoin market. The weak technical levels on the candlestick chart are exacerbated by weak economic data, inflation fears, and Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine. But despite a series of black swan events and unknowns, AVAX has held up surprisingly well.
AVAX price action confirms bearish breakout setup, warning of a 25% move lower may be coming soon
AVAX price confirmed an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout entry this past Sunday (March 6, 2022), but without any follow-through selling. Instead, buyers spent Monday – Wednesday attempting to push AVAX back inside the Ichimoku Cloud but have been handily rejected from doing so.
The rejection has occurred in the $81 value area. It contains the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A), the Tenkan-Sen, the Kijun-Sen, and the 2022 Volume Point Of Control. In other words, $81 represents the single largest and strongest collection of resistance currently on the daily AVAX price chart.
Sellers may view the rejection on Thursday as confirmation that that initial break is valid and genuine. If that is true, short-sellers may pile into AVAX price and begin another round of bearish price action. The likely target is returning to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $57.
AVAX/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
If bulls want to invalidate this near-term bearish outlook, they will need to push AVAX price to a close above the Ichimoku Cloud or at least back inside the Cloud and above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at or above $83. A close above the Ichimoku Cloud near $90 would probably terminate any further bearish forecasts because AVAX price would likely enter a new bullish expansion phase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price positioned to return to $2
Decentraland price is barely hanging on to some near-term support before crashing back to the $2 level. However, a total absence of any significant support below $2.33 makes the likelihood of a fall extremely probable, and it could occur at any moment.
SafeMoon price poised for another 20% drop as bulls jump ship
SafeMoon price is currently trading below the Ichimoku Cloud and continuing its slide south after repeated Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout confirmations. It remains above the most recent swing lows at $0.00097 made on February 24, 2022.
MATIC price rally is halted, increasing risks of crashing to $1
MATIC price made a strong attempt to initiate a bullish break of some key resistance levels over the past few days. However, buyers were stopped by clear selling pressure, giving bears the signal that another leg south was likely to commence.
XRP and Terra’s LUNA neck and neck in market cap as cryptos rebound swiftly
Terra’s native token LUNA and the altcoin XRP are engrossed in the battle for ranking sixth by market capitalization. There has been a significant spike in capital inflow in the Terra network. Analysts predict that Ripple’s upside is capped at $0.80.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.