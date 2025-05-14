- Avalanche price approaches critical resistance at $26.07; a breakout could trigger a fresh rally.
- On-chain data shows AVAX’s Spot Taker CVD is positive and rising, signaling buy-side dominance.
- The technical outlook backs a continued upward move, with bulls targeting the $30 level.
Avalanche (AVAX) price shows signs of renewed bullish strength as it approaches a key resistance level at around $26.07 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Supported by positive on-chain metrics and a favorable technical outlook, the altcoin appears poised for further upside. With buying pressure increasing and momentum shifting in favor of the bulls, AVAX could be on track to hit the $30 mark in the coming days.
Avalanche bulls take control of the momentum
CryptoQuant data, as shown in the graph below, highlights buying pressure on AVAX. The Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for AVAX has been positive and has increased since early May. This indicator measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over 3 months. When 90-day CVD is positive and increasing, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase, while a negative and decreasing value indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase.
AVAX Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant
CoinGlass’ data shows that the futures’ Open Interest (OI) in AVAX at exchanges rose from $488.25 million on Friday to $622.54 million on Wednesday, levels not seen since early February. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current AVAX price rally.
AVAX open interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Avalanche bulls could hit $30 if it closes above its key resistance
Avalanche price has faced resistance around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average at $26.07 since Sunday. However, earlier this week, it retested and found support around its 100-day EMA at $23.21. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it approaches its key resistance at $26.07.
If AVAX breaks and closes above its 200-day EMA at $26.07 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally to retest its psychological barrier at $30.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 69, pointing upward toward its overbought levels of 70, indicating strong bullish momentum. However, traders should be cautious as the chances of a pullback are high due to the overbought condition. Another possibility is that the RSI remains above the overbought level of 70 and continues its upward trend.
AVAX/USDT daily chart
However, if AVAX faces a correction, it could extend the decline to test its 100-day EMA level at $23.21.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
