TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Aster Price Forecast: Binance-backed DEX token flashes breakout rally potential

  • Aster records a 16% surge on Tuesday, preparing for a potential breakout of a supply zone.
  • Derivatives data, including the futures Open Interest and Funding Rate, suggest renewed interest among traders.
  • The technical outlook flashes bullish potential as ASTER trades above all crucial moving averages amid an impending Golden Cross pattern.
Aster Price Forecast: Binance-backed DEX token flashes breakout rally potential
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Aster (ASTER) edges higher by 16% at press time on Tuesday, overshadowing the nearly 8% loss from Monday. The Binance-backed perpetuals-focused Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token regains the retail demand, resulting in a surge in ASTER futures and funding rate. The technical outlook flashes bullish potential as ASTER reaches a one-month high, crossing the $1.2900 supply zone. 

Derivatives market shifts focus to Aster

Retail interest is shifting towards Aster as the broader cryptocurrency market struggles to sustain demand. According to CoinGlass, the ASTER futures Open Interest (OI) has increased by nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, reaching $615.78 million, suggesting that traders are building long positions. 

In line with increased demand, the OI-weighted funding rate is at 0.0144%, indicating that traders are bearing the premium rates to hold long positions. Typically, rates above 0.010% suggest strong demand among traders, anticipating further gains.

ASTER derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.
ASTER derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.

Aster regains bullish traction amid strong breakout chances

Aster surges above $1.3700 at the time of writing on Tuesday, marking the highest price since October 15. The DEX token aims for a successful close above the $1.2900 supply zone, which has acted as a strong resistance since October 17, on the 4-hour chart.

If successful, ASTER would confirm the breakout, potentially targeting the $1.5990 level marked by the October 13 high. 

Corroborating the trend reversal, the DEX token trades above the 50, 100, and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), with the 50 and 200-period EMAs inching closer for a potential crossover commonly called the Golden Cross pattern. This crossover would confirm the increased strength of the short-term recovery, potentially extending the breakout rally.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 68 on the 4-hour chart, performing a V-shaped rebound from the midline, which suggests renewed buying pressure. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) rises after a brief merger with the signal line, indicating that bullish momentum is renewed. 

ASTER/USDT 4-hour price chart.
ASTER/USDT 4-hour price chart.

Looking down, if ASTER fails to hold above $1.2900, it would nullify the breakout chances, potentially retesting the 200-period EMA at $1.1959.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Pi Network climbs on MiCA whitepaper and bullish recovery momentum

Pi Network climbs on MiCA whitepaper and bullish recovery momentum

Pi Network (PI) is up 11% so far this week, underpinned by its whitepaper on the Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations for the European Union markets.  The technical outlook remains bullish as PI exceeds the long-standing dynamic resistance, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, preparing

Bitcoin's value is based on its 'service' - Bitwise

Bitcoin's value is based on its 'service' - Bitwise

Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) stated that Bitcoin (BTC) remains valuable because it enables investors to store wealth digitally. He noted that adoption has expanded significantly over the past decade as more investors seek a non-sovereign, censorship-resistant way to preserve capital.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB eyes rebound as bullish divergence emerges and Bitget launches SHIB payment card

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB eyes rebound as bullish divergence emerges and Bitget launches SHIB payment card

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price steadies around $0.0000086 on Thursday, with momentum indicators showing a clear bullish divergence, suggesting an early recovery setup. The recovery case is further supported by Shiba Inu’s recent partnership with Bitget to launch an exclusive SHIB-branded payment card.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

Ethereum whales, addresses with a balance of 10K-100K ETH, have begun to show signs of weakness following the sustained market decline, according to CryptoQuant data. These wallets have reduced their collective balance by more than 150K ETH over the past four days.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.