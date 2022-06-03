- Dogecoin price is traversing a bullish descending triangle on a four-hour chart, suggesting an 18% breakout.
- A decisive move above $0.087 will confirm a move that will likely propel DOGE to $0.10.
- If sellers produce a four-hour candlestick close below $0.076, it will indicate a bearish breakout and result in a crash to $0.062.
Dogecoin price is unfolding with a triangle’s declining trend line and horizontal support. This coiling up is likely to result in a volatile breakout that will either propel DOGE or result in a steep correction. So, investors need to be patient and wait for a confirmation of the directional bias before leaning to either side.
Dogecoin price hints at an explosive move
Dogecoin price set up four lower highs and three equal lows since May 12. Connecting these swing points describes a descending triangle which forecasts an 18% move obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and the swing low to the breakout point.
Triangles can breakout in either direction, but assuming Dogecoin price follows Bitcoin, which is likely to undergo a relief rally, the chances of a bullish breakout are high. In this case, investors need to wait for a decisive four-hour candlestick close above $0.087 confirming that the buyers are back.
A flip of the aforementioned level will lead to Dogecoin price retesting the $0.10 hurdle. This move would constitute an 18% gain from the breakout point at $0.084 and 15% if measured from the $0.087 barrier.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking bullish for Dogecoin price, investors need to understand that this optimism is derived from Bitcoin and its potential move. Therefore, a sudden sell-off in Bitcoin price that pushes Dogecoin price to produce a four-hour candlestick close below $0.076 will reveal a bearish breakout and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development will further crash DOGE by 18% to retest the $0.062 support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
