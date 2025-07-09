- New Mexico's city of Roswell is the first US city to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve with a target of $1 million.
- President Trump’s embrace of Bitcoin and crypto throughout his administration could push more cities to experiment.
- Three US states have passed Bitcoin strategic reserve or related bills, and they are pending in 17 others.
New Mexico’s city of Roswell was the first city in the US to establish a Bitcoin reserve in April 2025. The city established the reserve with the first donation of $3,000 toward the Bitcoin strategic reserve. The city’s target for the reserve is $1 million.
Bitcoin traders are awaiting progress on the strategic reserves in 17 other states as well, while three states, New Hampshire, Arizona and Texas, have made progress.
City in New Mexico is first in the US to set up a Bitcoin strategic reserve
Roswell, a city in southeastern New Mexico and popular as the site of the alleged 1947 UFO crash, has set up a Bitcoin strategic reserve. Roswell’s target is $1 million, and the reserve was kicked off with a $3,000 donation of Bitcoin.
Seventeen US states are currently considering the establishment of a Bitcoin reserve, while three, New Hampshire, Arizona and Texas, have signed it into law. New Hampshire led the way, among the three, while Texas’ Bitcoin strategic reserve bill was enacted on June 20.
Bitcoin strategic reserve status | Source: Bitcoin reserve monitor
Trump’s pro-crypto policy could empower US states and cities
US President Donald Trump’s administration has supported Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies through changes within regulatory agencies like the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Lawsuits against crypto firms like Coinbase and Ripple ended or neared their conclusion after long legal battles that negatively impacted cryptocurrencies.
President Trump’s crypto dinner, meme coin launch, NFT collections and his family-backed DeFi firm World Liberty Financial are all evidence of the pro-crypto regulation. With the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin regulation bill is awaiting final approval in the House of Representatives after the US Senate nodded on June 17.
https://x.com/justinsuntron/status/1924676460461310008
Senator Cynthia Lummis proposed a Bitcoin strategic reserve nearly a year ago in July 2024, and it is currently pending on the Federal level. As New Hampshire, Arizona and Texas make strides with the passage of similar bills, it is likely that more states and cities follow suit and embrace Bitcoin.
Bitcoin strategic reserve bill | Source: Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Toncoin eyes recovery following Bitfinex debut of tokenized Gold via TON
Toncoin extends recovery as bulls push to reclaim the 50-period EMA on the 4-hour time frame. Bitfinex announced on Tuesday the launch of tokenized Gold supported via The Open Network.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holds below $109,000 as Ethereum, XRP offer recovery signals ahead of FOMC minutes
Bitcoin shows signs of weakness, capped below $109,000, as focus shifts to the FOMC minutes release. Ethereum's lukewarm rebound steps above $2,600, underpinned by steady spot ETF inflows.
Elon Musk's tweet on Epstein and GrokAI’s hallucination puts the spotlight on PNUT, MechaHitler
PNUT stalls Tuesday's recovery, sparked by Elon Musk’s tweet about the Jeffrey Epstein case. X’s GrokAI referenced MechaHitler, resulting in a new trend in the crypto market with the creation of over 250 MechaHitler tokens.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steady around $108,000 as investors await FOMC minutes for Fed rate clues
Bitcoin price holds steady at around $108,000 on Wednesday, maintaining support at a key technical level. Investors' attention shifts to the FOMC meeting minutes, as it offers insights into the Fed’s interest rate path prospects.
Bitcoin: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin (BTC) closed a strong second quarter (Q2), recording nearly 30% in quarterly gains amid rising corporate and institutional demand and bullish market sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.