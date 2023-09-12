- Arbitrum price fall led the crypto market crash as the altcoin marked fresh all-time lows for the third time this month.
- Naturally, almost all of ARB’s 619k investors are presently underwater, with losses extending to 62% from the all-time high.
- At the time of writing, the crypto market’s fear is the most intense it has been in nearly eight months.
Arbitrum price faced the brunt of the bears as the cryptocurrency took the most damage. The resultant value of the altcoin has left its investors with severe losses that could take a while to recover.
Arbitrum price forms new lows
Arbitrum price trading at $0.76 has established fresh all-time lows, marking a new low for the third time since the beginning of this month. Falling by 10%, the altcoin became a target of the bears after whales began dumping millions of dollars worth of ARB in the past 24 hours. This included a trading company, Wintermute Trading, which deposited over 4.35 million ARB into Binance.
The recovery target for Arbitrum price now stands at reclaiming the resistance level marked at $0.94, which has been tested as support multiple times in the past three months. This is crucial in bringing the value of the altcoin back above $1.
ARB/USD 1-day chart
A recovery would also encourage ARB holders to keep their hopes of profits up, which have been certainly destroyed following the recent crash.
ARB holders' losses match price action
According to data analysis firm IntoTheBlock, almost everyone holding an amount of ARB is facing losses as the altcoin is forming all-time lows. Those who bought around the all-time high price of $1.69 are suffering the most, with a loss percentage of 62% based on unrealized losses.
Arbitrum investors at a loss
Till now, this has not driven selling in the market, nor has it caused a mass exit of investors as the total addresses with a balance remain unchanged. However, if the altcoin does not witness a recovery soon, a sell-off from investors may not take long.
As it is, the fear in the crypto market is alarmingly high. According to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, the intensity of fear in the hearts of investors is the highest it has been in eight months since January this year, surpassing even the mid-August crash.
Crypto Fear and Greed Index
If this sentiment further intensifies, it could lead to more offloading of assets than accumulation, which generally is the sentiment of investors. People would pull away from buying at cheaper prices and instead offset their losses as much as they could by dumping their holdings.
Thus, investors looking to scoop ARB right now are advised to watch the market for further drawdown to prevent unprecedented losses.
Read more - Total Crypto market cap falls below $1 trillion as whales dump Bitcoin and Ethereum
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users
PlutusDAO, governance aggregator on Arbitrum submitted a proposal suggesting a token locking mechanism and new incentive for ARB token stakers. The distribution of token inflation to users as incentives could help differentiate Arbitrum from its Layer 2 competitors.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
FTX exchange’s motion to convert crypto to fiat could make or break the payback plan in September 13 hearing
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) bankrupt FTX exchange filed a motion to sell and hedge its cryptocurrencies and convert them to fiat, to pay back its creditors. The US Trustee opposed FTX’s filing and a hearing was scheduled for the exchange’s motion on September 13.
MATIC price declines, on-chain activity fails to catalyze recovery in Polygon’s token
Polygon’s MATIC token witnessed a spike in user activity since Thursday, September 7. There has been a steady increase in metrics that measure user activity: Daily active addresses, volume, whale transfers greater than $100,000 and $1 million.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.