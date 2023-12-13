Share:

Arbitrum price shows a clear struggle around the $1.12 weekly hurdle.

A successful flip of this level into a support floor could trigger $1.28, $1.14 and $1.68 levels.

A daily candlestick close below the $0.94 barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis for ARB.

Arbitrum (ARB) price has been struggling to move past the $1 psychological level. The struggle can be attributed to panic selling and uncertainity among holders. But with the recent approval of the $71.4 million in backfund grants, the ecosystem seems to be flourishing. Additionally, Bitcoin price could slip into a sideways movement between the $40,000 to $50,000 level, which will open up the opportunity for an alt season. Hence, the chances of a breakout rally for ARB are high.

Arbitrum price hesitates, but eyes a rally

Arbitrum price currently trades around $1.14 and has been trading around this level since early November. A successful flip of the $1.12 weekly hurdle has increased the probability of a bullish move, but ARB still needs to overcome the $1.28 barrier.

If both these barriers are flipped into support levels, Arbitrum price could easily target the $1.40 level, roughly 23% away from the current price. However, ARB is unlikely to stop here after a flip of the weekly barriers, so the altcoin could target the next key level at $1.68.

This move in Arbitrum price would constitute a 50% gain from the $1.12 weekly level and is likely the short-term target for ARB holders.

ARB/USDT 1-day chart

According to IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model, the $1.24 level is the main hurdle preventing Arbitrum price from moving higher. Roughly 150,0000 addresses that purchased 571 million ARB tokens between the $1.19 and $1.31 range are sitting at breakeven here.

If ARB manages to overcome $1.24, the average entry of these investors, it will reduce the selling pressure and facilitate a potential move to the upside.

The GIOM also shows that the next key hurdle ranges from $1.33 to $1.70, where 2.52 billion ARB purchased by 188,320 addresses at an average price of $1.39 are out of the money.

The $1.70 level coincides closely with the 50% target seen from a technical perspective.

ARB GIOM

While the outlook for Arbitrum price is reasonable, investors need to be wary of the weekly level of $1.12. This barrier was significant trouble to ARB in early November, creating a fake breakout.

If something similar were to happen, the chances of Arbitrum price slipping down to $0.94 level are high. If bears are successful at producing a daily candlestick close below the $0.94 barrier, it would create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for ARB.

This development could see Arbitrum price slide 4% and tag the imbalance range, extending from $0.85 to $0.90.