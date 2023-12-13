- Arbitrum price shows a clear struggle around the $1.12 weekly hurdle.
- A successful flip of this level into a support floor could trigger $1.28, $1.14 and $1.68 levels.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.94 barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis for ARB.
Arbitrum (ARB) price has been struggling to move past the $1 psychological level. The struggle can be attributed to panic selling and uncertainity among holders. But with the recent approval of the $71.4 million in backfund grants, the ecosystem seems to be flourishing. Additionally, Bitcoin price could slip into a sideways movement between the $40,000 to $50,000 level, which will open up the opportunity for an alt season. Hence, the chances of a breakout rally for ARB are high.
Read more: Altcoin bull cycle 2023 picks by analyst: Ethereum, ChainLink, Arbitrum, Optimism
Arbitrum price hesitates, but eyes a rally
Arbitrum price currently trades around $1.14 and has been trading around this level since early November. A successful flip of the $1.12 weekly hurdle has increased the probability of a bullish move, but ARB still needs to overcome the $1.28 barrier.
If both these barriers are flipped into support levels, Arbitrum price could easily target the $1.40 level, roughly 23% away from the current price. However, ARB is unlikely to stop here after a flip of the weekly barriers, so the altcoin could target the next key level at $1.68.
This move in Arbitrum price would constitute a 50% gain from the $1.12 weekly level and is likely the short-term target for ARB holders.
Read more: Arbitrum Price Forecast: ARB ponders 50% breakout
ARB/USDT 1-day chart
According to IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model, the $1.24 level is the main hurdle preventing Arbitrum price from moving higher. Roughly 150,0000 addresses that purchased 571 million ARB tokens between the $1.19 and $1.31 range are sitting at breakeven here.
If ARB manages to overcome $1.24, the average entry of these investors, it will reduce the selling pressure and facilitate a potential move to the upside.
The GIOM also shows that the next key hurdle ranges from $1.33 to $1.70, where 2.52 billion ARB purchased by 188,320 addresses at an average price of $1.39 are out of the money.
The $1.70 level coincides closely with the 50% target seen from a technical perspective.
ARB GIOM
While the outlook for Arbitrum price is reasonable, investors need to be wary of the weekly level of $1.12. This barrier was significant trouble to ARB in early November, creating a fake breakout.
If something similar were to happen, the chances of Arbitrum price slipping down to $0.94 level are high. If bears are successful at producing a daily candlestick close below the $0.94 barrier, it would create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for ARB.
This development could see Arbitrum price slide 4% and tag the imbalance range, extending from $0.85 to $0.90.
Also Read: Arbitrum price veers as hard fork proposal receives 99.84% votes in favor
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
