Aptos Price Forecast: APT extends bullish momentum, eyes further gains as Open Interest shoots up

- Aptos maintains bullish momentum, extending weekly gains by nearly 30%.
- A surge in APT Open Interest signals a spark of optimism in the derivatives market.
- The technical outlook shows that bulls target the resistance trendline of a four-month descending channel.
Aptos (APT) edges higher by 5%, recovering above the $5.00 mark at press time on Friday as it maintains heightened bullish momentum this week. Amid rising impulse, the APT Open Interest shoots up, representing a surge in optimism among derivative traders.
Still, Aptos maintains a larger descending channel pattern formed over the last four months. The technical outlook suggests further gains to challenge the upper boundary of the falling channel.
Optimism surge fuels Aptos’ Open Interest
CoinGlass’ data shows that Aptos Open Interest (OI) has increased by 20% to $232 million over the last 24 hours. A spike in OI is related to capital inflows in the derivatives market due to increased buying activity.
Aptos' Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
The Taker buy/sell volume indicator takes a bullish tilt as long positions volume accounts for 53.89% in the last four hours, pumping the long/short ratio to 1.16.
Aptos' long/short ratio. Source: Coinglass
Aptos eyes further gains to outgrow the descending channel
Aptos extends its weekly gains with the intraday rise of 5% at press time on Friday. The price action showcases weekly recovery forming a V-shaped reversal to challenge the monthly high of $5.26 set on June 11.
Still, Aptos remains trapped in a falling channel formed by a resistance trendline connected from the monthly highs of March and May. Meanwhile, the support trendline is formed by connecting the lows on February 3, April 6, and June 23.
A daily close above the monthly high could target the overhead trendline resistance at $5.91.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a bullish crossover, with the MACD crossing above the signal line on Tuesday. The fresh wave of green histogram bars suggests a boost in bullish momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59 crosses above the midpoint line, suggesting increasing bullish momentum while indicating room for growth before reaching overbought conditions.
APT/USDT daily price chart.
However, a closing below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4.87 could test the $4.34 support last tested on June 18.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
