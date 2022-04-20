- ApeCoin price has validated the bullish macro thesis.
- APE price has an extended Wave 3.
- Invalidation is a breach below $14.45.
ApeCoin price has confirmed a long-term uptrend bias. Traders should analyze the asset to find the best entry points.
APE price says "be careful"
ApeCoin price has validated the more significant Macro thesis written during March. The APE price has broken out from the symmetrical triangle and now has a larger macro target at $27. Apecoin currently trades at $1=.69 and appears to be consolidating in a wave 4 triangle. It is worth noting that the current rally is only a larger wave 1 of the unfolding C wave impulse. The wave 5 targets are $18 and $20.
APE price will either rally towards $18 and possibly $20 for up to a 20% increase, or truncate since the 3rd wave is extended. The majority of this first wave has already been actualized. Therefore, it is best to wait for a pullback as wave 2 corrections commonly have very deep pullbacks.
APE/USDT 3-Hour Chart
For traders looking to scalp the market, invalidation of the current uptrend move towards $18 is a breach of $14.45. If APE price breaches the consolidation low at $14.45, a longer-term correction could occur towards $13 and $11.5, resulting in a 30% decrease from the current ApeCoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How the second Merge test can position Ethereum price for a breakout
Ethereum is rapidly approaching the successful completion of the “Merge,” the milestone event for the altcoin. As the transition to Proof-of-stake (PoS) inches closer, analysts reveal bullish projections and set a $10,000 target.
Dogecoin is alive and well-positioned for 35% gains
Dogecoin price is rallying into its third day today within a rally that started on Easter Monday, where intelligent bulls used the limited trading volume to ramp up price action quite quickly.
XRP price tumbles after SEC scores important win in Ripple lawsuit
XRP price could plummet in response to the SEC's win in a recent ruling by Judge Sarah Netburn. Ripple officials' motion to compel the production of Estabrook notes was denied by judge Netburn, negatively affecting holder's sentiments.
This bullish set up in Bitcoin price can yield $3,000 profits
BTC is being pumped by bulls that have been outweighing bears since Easter Monday. Bitcoin bulls used the low volume trading on that day to squeeze out plenty of stop losses and, in return, saw BTC price scaled up significantly.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.