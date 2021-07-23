Amazon is looking for a Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead as the internet giant progresses with plans to bring its payments systems into the crypto age.
The position, based in Seattle, Wash., will work within Amazon’s Payments Acceptance & Experience team. The company is seeking “an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap,” according to a job posting on the company’s website.
“You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities,” the posting says.
There has been chatter about a so-called Amazon Coin, with job postings from back in February hinting that a digital currency was in the offing.
In order to “own the vision and strategy for Amazon’s Digital Currency,” the successful candidate will require a “deep understanding of the digital / cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies,” Amazon said.
Amazon did not reply to requests for comment by publication time.
