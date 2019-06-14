Amazon customers will have option to pay for items in Ethereum with new solution from two start ups
- Amazon themselves do not accept cryptocurrencies, however CLIC and Opporty with their solution will allow customers to do so.
- It is said that the solution is somewhat similar to Bitcoin’s lightning network.
CLIC Technology, A crypto payments firm announced they will be collaborating with Opporty, a blockchain infrastructure provider and B2B platform to develop an app-like browser extension, which will allow Amazon customers to pay for items in the Ethereum (ETH), even though Amazon itself does not accept cryptocurrencies.
All will be conducted via Plasma Cash, this is a technology which was detailed last March by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin.
A payments scaling solution similar to Bitcoin’s lightning network – “will bring a modern day cryptocurrency economy one step closer to becoming a reality,” provided by Opporty’s implementation of the concept, according to the CLIC announcement.
The CEO of CLIC Technology said:
Bringing cryptocurrency to the e-commerce marketplace is the merging of two next-generation industries.
