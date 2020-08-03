Altcoin Technical Analysis Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash and ChainLink: LINK/USD and BCH/USD bulls regain control

- BCH/USD, ETC/USD and LINK/USD faced bearish Sundays.
- ETC/USD bears retained control this Monday.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD bulls took over the market, following a heavily bearish Sunday. The price has gone up from $283.80 to $293.75 as bulls look to re-enter the $300-zone. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions.
There are two strong resistance levels at $301.20 and $319.72. On the downside, healthy support exists at $282.25, $273.75 (SMA 200), $257.55 (SMA 20), $248.30 and $241.73 (SMA 50).
ETC/USD daily chart
ETC/USD bears remained in control of the market for two straight days as the price looks to drop below the $7-level. This Monday, the price has fallen from $7.20 to $7.12. The RSI is trending horizontally around 58.11. To continue downward momentum, the bears must overcome healthy support levels at $7.07 (SMA 200), $6.65 (SMA 20) and $6.356.
LINK/USD daily chart
LINK/USD bulls regained control of the market following a slightly bearish Sunday. This Monday, the price has gone up from $8.28 to $8.71. The price reached intraday highs of $8.90 before it retreated a bit from the 20-day Bollinger Band's upper curve.
The price has found support on the upward trending line. The MACD shows that market momentum has changed from bearish to bullish. Good support lies at $8.11, $7.82 (SMA 20) and $7.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
