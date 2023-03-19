Altcoin narrative for next week as Bitcoin price shows exhaustion signs

- Altcoins have mostly taken a backseat after an explosive move in Bitcoin price in the last few weeks.
- If BTC takes a breather, it will provide altcoins, with the right narrative, a chance to rally.
- With the Game Developers Conference starting next week, gaming tokens could have an inherent advantage over other alts.
Altcoins have mostly taken a break as investors focus on Bitcoin (BTC) as the Banking Crisis becomes severe. This has caused capital to flow mostly into BTC and stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and True USD (TUSD) since they’re relatively more stable as compared to altcoins.
However, this narrative could change soon due to two reasons - Bitcoin taking a backseat and the Game Developers Conference (GDC).
Also Read: Why Tether (USDT) and TrueUSD (TUSD) whales are key for crypto bull rally?
Gaming ecosystem to see a huge influx of capital soon
For investors that purchased Bitcoin in March, the total gains sit around 17.38%. While major altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Fantom (FTM), Cosmos (ATOM) etc., are still playing catch up, as seen in the chart below.
BTC vs. Altcoin performance chart
With the GDC set to happen between March 20 and 24, the narrative seems to be already set and in action, as some altcoins have already pumped more than BTC. The gaming sector for cryptocurrencies constitutes $12 billion in market capitalization and includes popular altcoins like The Sandbox (SAND), ApeCoin (APE), Gala (GALA), Axie Infinity (AXS) and so on.
Here’s what the last two weeks’ performance of gaming tokens looks like compared to Bitcoin. The chart below clearly shows that this category of tokens is seeing a huge interest in demand.
BTC vs. Altcoin performance chart
Here are some of the blue-chip gaming coins that investors can focus on in the coming weeks.
- APE
- GALA
- GMT
- MANA
- AXS
- SAND
- MAGIC
The second major reason why altcoins are likely to pump is because of the sell signal spotted in Bitcoin price. As BTC takes a breather and pulls back, the profits will likely rotate into altcoins, providing altcoins a chance to flourish. While alts likely to pump in general, the gaming category will see a huge pump because of the GDC.
Read more on what to expect for Bitcoin price next week here: Bitcoin price to take a breather as midsize US banks request Fed to insure deposits for two years
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week. With price action very close to where it opened on Monday, it could still go either way.
One of the biggest stories in the Ripple community: Coinbase to relist XRP, but there’s a catch
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase delisted XRP in January 2021 after the SEC filed its case against the Ripple network. Despite vocal appeals by the Ripple community to have the token relisted, Coinbase remained unmoved.
Robert Kiyosaki advocates buying Bitcoin while YouTubers are hit with $1 billion lawsuit by FTX investors
Robert Kiyosaki, recently advised traders to buy Gold, Silver and Bitcoin. Kiyosaki’s tweet comes at a time when YouTubers and crypto influencers have been hit by a class action lawsuit for promoting unregistered securities.
SEC’s Gary Gensler wants Proof-of-Stake Ethereum to be regulated as a security, will traders turn to ETHW?
US Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler recently reiterated that Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrencies like Ethereum may be securities. These statements from regulators have fueled an uncertainty among crypto market participants.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.