- Algorand price action shows clear signs of another round of selling.
- ALGO is at risk of another 35% wipe in value.
- A move exceeding last week’s flash crash lows is very likely.
Algorand price action has recovered a significant amount of last week’s losses, but the technical structure screams of a bearish continuation move. First, however, sellers need to show a clear rejection of higher prices – so far, this has not happened.
Algorand price action generates anxiety for bulls and bears
Algorand price is at a make-or-break point on its daily Ichimoku chart. Today is exactly one week from the flash crash made on May 12. Since that crash, Algorand has made an impressive 40% gain off those lows – but those gains are now at risk of being wiped out.
A standard bearish continuation pattern known as a bear flag is currently present. Bear flags are upwards moving channels that occur after a downtrend, then typically weaken or lose momentum before sellers return and resume downside pressure to new lows.
The critical price level that bears will want to target is a daily Algorand price close at or below $0.44. A close at $0.44 would be the lowest close in five days and position ALGO just a hair above last Tuesday’s flash crash close and below the open. ALGO has an open path to the 2022 low at $0.34. However, Algorand price may move lower than $0.34, possibly to the 2020 Volume Point of Control at $33.
ALGO/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
If bulls want to invalidate any further downside pressure, then, at a minimum, they’ll need to close Algorand price above the Tenkan-Sen at or above $0.50. But the road above $0.50 has many strong resistance levels, some sharing the same value area, which exacerbates that resistance. As a result, any near-term upside potential is likely limited to the 2022 Volume Point of Control at $0.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why shorting Dogecoin price could be the way to go
Dogecoin (DOGE) price hit a curb as the ASIA PAC session triggered some bearish moves in price action. DOGE price now sees dark clouds forming after Tuesday’s clear skies after the FED alluded to a more hawkish rate path to control inflation.
How the global markets can have a negative impact on Axie Infinity price
Axie Infinity (AXS) price sees the relief rally from Tuesday cut short after hawkish comments from FED chair Powell on inflation and the economy. The comments poured cold water on a hot plate as investors started to prepare for the longer-term relief rally.
Polygon's MATIC spells trouble but traders can expect to buy at...
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polygon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MATIC could be heading next.
Bitcoin is an instant buy at these price zones
Bitcoin price has been stabilizing around a critical psychological level for almost a week now. While the recent downswing might already seem like a big drop, the macro outlook reveals that more selling-off has yet to come.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.