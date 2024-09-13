- AI tokens are on the rise, as key tech leaders met at the White House to discuss artificial intelligence.
- Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, noted that we are at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.
- NEAR, TAO, ASI and RENDER are all up following the rise in NVDA stock price.
Several AI tokens rallied on Thursday following a rise in Nvidia stock price as its CEO Jensen Huang hinted at the "beginning of a new industrial revolution" in an artificial intelligence meeting held at the White House.
NEAR, TAO, RENDER see gains following key statements by Nvidia CEO
The AI token category saw gains on Thursday after a series of comments by Nvidia's CEO led to a rise in their prices. The comments came after Jensen Huang and other top tech leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Google President Ruth Porat, and Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman met at the White House.
CNBC earlier reported that the meeting was centered around the future of Artificial intelligence energy infrastructure. In an interview after the meeting, Huang stated that we are on the verge of a new industrial revolution.
Following his statement, NVDA stock price increased by 2%, extending its 11% gains from Wednesday. The rise trickled down to AI tokens in the crypto market, which have seen notable upticks in their prices.
Among the top gainers in the AI category are NEAR, which rose over 7%; ASI, which rose 2%; TAO, which increased over 3%; and RENDER and GRT, which increased 2% and 5%, respectively. All of these tokens rallied alongside the NVDA stock, which is a common historical trend for the market.
The relationship between Nvidia's stock and AI tokens category reflects a growing trend around the general artificial intelligence market. Nvidia is the largest AI company in the world, commanding over 60% of the general Artificial Intelligience industry market share. This makes other assets highly sensitive to NVDA stock movements, thereby creating synergy in their markets.
Meanwhile, ASI also saw gains due to recent events surrounding its alliance. The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance announced on Wednesday that it seeks to add a fourth member to its community. This caused its price to rise in the past 24 hours before the general market learned of the news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: WazirX exploiter moves nearly $12 million Ether to new address, Bitcoin, ETH post gains
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 at the time of writing, adding 2% to its value this week. Ethereum hovers around $2,300 as WazirX exchange exploiter moves 5,000 Ether to a new wallet address and a crypto mixer.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
OpenAI releases new series of models, likely driver of Artificial Intelligence tokens market cap
OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research organization headed by Sam Altman of the Worldcoin (WLD) project, made a key announcement on September 12.
Bitcoin and Ethereum traders could watch this signal for the next bull run
Crypto mining is the process by which new Bitcoin and Ethereum enter circulation. Data from crypto intelligence tracker shows that wallets of Bitcoin and Ethereum miners noted a decline in their holdings of the assets in the first half of the year.
Bitcoin: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 6% so far this week, an upward trend that will likely continue following Wednesday’s successful retest of the $56,000 daily support level. A rally towards $60,000 looks likely in the upcoming week as US-listed spot Bition Exchange-traded Funds (ETF) registered net inflows and BTC’s exchange flow balance and supply on exchanges decreased.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.