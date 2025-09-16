- Aether price nears its key weekly resistance at $0.065, a firm close above this level would extend gains.
- Market capitalization climbs past $774 million, overtaking popular altcoins like ENS and GALA.
- Derivatives data show renewed buying activity as open interest surges to record highs.
Aethir (ATH) is trading slightly below its weekly resistance at $0.065 at the time of writing on Tuesday, with a close above this level eyeing a potential breakout above $0.070. Strengthening on-chain momentum, rising open interest, and a market capitalization now above $774 million highlight growing investor confidence in ATH.
Aethir’s market capitalization soars to $774 million
Aethir price started the week on a positive note, rallying over 5% on Monday after rallying 100% in the previous week. CoinGecko data show that Aethir’s market capitalization reached $774.47 million on Tuesday, surpassing other popular meme coins, such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and GALA (GALA), and currently taking the 143rd position in the overall crypto market capitalization table.
Renew buying activity in ATH
CoinGlass’ data show that the futures’ open interest in Aethir at exchanges reached a new all-time high of $151.32 million on Tuesday. Rising OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current ATH price rally.
Aethir open interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Apart from the rising open interest, as explained in the previous report, demand for ATH, development, and partnership continues to grow. In Q3, ATH provided 340 million compute hours, with an average of over 28 million per week, representing a 17.5% increase from the previous quarter. Moreover, since its launch, Aethir’s Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) has delivered more than 1.16 billion total compute hours.
Aethir Price Forecast: Bulls aiming for levels above $0.070
Aethir price broke above the descending trendline (drawn by joining multiple highs with a trendline since December) and its consolidating range between $0.028 and $0.037 last week, and rose 100%. At the start of this week on Monday, it continues its upward momentum, retesting the weekly resistance at $0.065. When writing on Tuesday, it trades slightly down at around $0.062.
If ATH closes above the weekly resistance at $0.065 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward its next daily resistance at $0.073.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart read 82, above its overbought conditions, indicating strong bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bullish crossover last week, which remains in effect. Moreover, the rising green histogram bars above the neutral value further support the bullish thesis.
ATH/USDT daily chart
However, if ATH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the Sunday low at $0.055.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Toshi memecoin soars over 40% after Upbit listing sparks buying frenzy
Toshi (TOSHI) memecoin price surged more than 40%, trading above $0.000855 at the time of writing on Wednesday. This rally follows the confirmation of Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, for the TOSHI listing.
Ethena Price Forecast: ENA teases bullish reversal amid OKX listing
Ethena (ENA) price trades below the $0.7000 level at press time on Wednesday, extending the downfall for the fifth consecutive day. Still, the derivative and technical outlook present a bullish reversal possibility.
Bitcoin could rally alongside S&P 500 if Fed cut rates
Bitcoin (BTC) could be poised for a price surge following its positive correlation with the S&P 500, as market participants anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Fed rate decision could spark volatility in BTC, ETH, and XRP
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) could face heightened volatility this week as markets brace for the Federal Reserve’s rate decision announcement on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: BTC extends recovery as market readies for Fed rate cut
Bitcoin steadies around $115,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 4%. This recovery is further fueled by strong institutional inflows and renewed corporate accumulation this week.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.