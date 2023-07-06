- AAVE large wallet investors have accumulated the token consistently for the past two weeks.
- Whales bought $3.63 million worth of AAVE at an average price of $68.24.
- Accumulation by whales is typically a sign of an upcoming bullish move in AAVE price.
Large wallet investors have consistently accumulated AAVE tokens despite the tumultuous events in the crypto ecosystem. Over the past two weeks, four whales in the AAVE ecosystem bought $3.63 million worth of AAVE.
Accumulation is typically considered a bullish sign for the asset’s price. AAVE is trading at $71.54 at the time of writing.
Also read: Solana price rallies 35% in three weeks despite declining interest from market participants
Four whales have scooped up $3.63 million in AAVE tokens
According to data from crypto intelligence tracker Lookonchain, four large wallet investors in AAVE network have purchased 53,208 AAVE tokens worth $3.63 million and staked them. The whales purchased AAVE consistently over the past two weeks at an average price of $68.24.
The $68.24 level is key to AAVE’s price rally and is likely to act as support, as below this level, the large wallet investors’ holding would be underwater. This implies whales are likely to push AAVE price higher to realize profits in the short term.
4 whales have bought more $AAVE and staked to #Aave in the past 2 weeks.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 6, 2023
They bought a total of 53,208 $AAVE($3.63M) at an average price of $68.24.
Address:https://t.co/7P0111LPpfhttps://t.co/lAHFiTCkT2https://t.co/1JlvJalkv0https://t.co/ABzz0fceAt pic.twitter.com/aIK1UPTBqx
AAVE whale count increases, likely to catalyze recovery
IntoTheBlock data reveals that there is a 7.14% increase in the number of whales holding AAVE tokens. A wallet address with more than 1% of AAVE’s circulating supply is considered a “whale.” At the current price of $73.94, a wallet holding more than $106 million worth of AAVE tokens is considered a whale wallet.
As seen in the chart below, the count of whale wallets has increased in a 30-day period.
AAVE holdings: Whales, investors, retail
There was a decline in retail investors, but the demand from whales absorbed the selling pressure on the asset. AAVE price is currently above its three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), 10-day EMA at $69.78, 50-day EMA at $63.84 and 200-day EMA at $71.09. In AAVE’s price rally, these levels are expected to act as key support levels.
AAVE/USD one-day price chart Binance
AAVE price could target its April peak of $84.29 if the upward momentum is sustained.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Ethereum whales are on a selling spree
Ethereum price continues to hover below the $2,000 psychological level with no directional bias in sight. As Bitcoin price continues to move sideways, the threat of a further collapse intensifies, especially if the big crypto gives away the $30,000 support floor.
XRP price likely to rally to new all-time high of $9 says analyst
XRP price suffered a steep decline in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple in 2020 and took another hit after the financial regulator’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies in June 2023.
Shiba Inu price recovery is likely, on-chain metrics suggest
Shiba Inu has observed a surge in on-chain activity since the end of June, with a rise in demand for the meme coin among market participants. The token’s supply on exchanges has also declined considerably.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.