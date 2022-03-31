- AAVE price has posted 43% gains over the past week as the protocol expanded to support six different blockchains in DeFi.
- The non-custodial liquidity protocol offers investors the opportunity to lend, borrow or stake their assets and earn yield from their holdings.
- Analysts are bullish on AAVE price, predicting the next higher high above $250 in the token.
AAVE price is set to continue its uptrend as the protocol expands to six different blockchains in the DeFi ecosystem. Proponents believe AAVE adoption could climb higher with the latest update.
AAVE price ready to climb higher
With the launch of AAVE V3, there is a rapid expansion of the DeFi protocol’s ecosystem. The development team has improved the project’s fundamentals, and the price of the non-custodial liquidity project has climbed in response.
The latest update puts AAVE at the centre of the DeFi ecosystem as it matures and new protocols build on the network. As a blue-chip project, AAVE has witnessed a rise in its adoption, seeing greater numbers of users and on-chain activity. Users can lend, borrow and stake their assets to earn yield from their AAVE holdings.
AAVE price has doubled since March 15, and trade volume witnessed a massive spike of 442%.
The protocol upgraded its DeFi capabilities and made its network accessible to a large number of users through the launch of six blockchains.
AAVE V3 was proposed on November 21, boosting the efficiency of the token and elevating user experience in the DeFi market. Users can create “aTokens” or AAVE tokens to create a deposit, created on one chain and burnt on another.
Users can perform yield arbitrage and exchange assets seamlessly between blockchains.
Analysts have evaluated the AAVE price trend which has witnessed a rally to $250. @venturefounder believes the real battle is between $250 to $300, the next higher high for the token.
$AAVE /USD looking good also. Coming up to test #200DMA at $230, a rejection here is still possible (that would be the 3rd rejection after falling below 200DMA in Oct 2021.— venturefoundΞr (@venturefounder) March 29, 2022
As previously stated, the real battle is $250-$300 (which would be the next higher high also). pic.twitter.com/grS34tUoYj
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price readies to breakout after unveiling details about SHIB Metaverse
Shiba Inu price is on track for a breakout after the latest announcement in the Dogecoin-killer’s ecosystem. The launch of SHIB metaverse opens a virtual world of possibilities for SHIB, LEASH and BONE holders.
Why XRP price at $20 seems more plausible than $589
XRP price shows an extremely optimistic setup that forecasts a retest of its all-time high and a double-digit target. On-chain metrics show that whales have been accumulating Ripple, adding credence to the thesis.
Crypto.com price could double in the next few weeks
Crypto.com price is currently at the midway point in completing a bullish setup. Therefore, market participants can expect massive returns for this token even before a breakout!
TRON price bound for 40% gains after getting listed on Binance.us and launching NFT marketplace
Binance.us listed TRON on its exchange platform, fueling demand for TRON among users. Proponents believe the launch of the NFT marketplace is key to TRON's adoption and could trigger a rally in the altcoin.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.