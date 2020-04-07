- Seven crypto exchanges have been targeted by 11 lawsuits filed in a NY federal court.
- The lawsuit accuses exchanges of having sold unlicensed securities without broker-dealer licensing.
11 recent lawsuits that were filed in a New York federal court have targeted seven crypto companies. The cases have been filed by Roche Freedman, the firm representing the estate of the late Dave Kleiman in the ongoing legal case with self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, Craig Wright.
The 11 class-action suits named several parties, including crypto firms such as - Binance, KuCoin, BiBox, and BitMEX and parent company HDR Global Trading Limited, Block.one, Quantstamp, KayDex, Civic, BProtocol, Status and the Tron Foundation. Many industry-leading figures such as Changpeng Zhao, Dan Larimer, Vinny Lingham and Brendan Blumer were mentioned as well.
The lawsuit accuses many exchanges of having sold unlicensed securities without broker-dealer licensing and engaged in market manipulation. The plaintiffs also claim that many token issuers withheld sensitive information from investors to ensure that it would not be clear that the tokens comprised securities.
Crypto assets that are claimed to have compromised securities include - Bibox Token (BIX), Eos (EOS), Bancor (BNT), Status (SNT), Quantstamp (QSP), Kyber Network (KNC), Tron (TRX), Funfair (FUN), Icon (ICX), OmiseGO (OMG), ETHLend (LEND), Aelf (ELF), TomoChain (TOMO) and Civic (CVC).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may hit $8,000 soon if SMA50 daily gives way
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,460 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. Despite the downside correction, the coin is moving within a short-term upside trend amid low volatility.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks above $0.19, bulls aims for $0.20 next
XRP/USD bulls are well and truly in control as the price has risen from $0.1794 to $0.1955, going past crucial psychological levels at $0.18 and $0.19. To continue this upward momentum, the bulls must go ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD skyrockets above $170.00, next target $200.00
ETH/USD jumped above $176.00 during early Asian hours as the bullish momentum increased after the coin broke above the psychological $150.00.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD bulls aim to take the price above $2.80
EOS/USD had a hugely Monday as the price jumped from $2.35 to $2.76. The price has increased a little more to $2.794 in the early hours of Tuesday. The bulls also managed to break past ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.