As we wrote in the previous issue of Yield Outlook, 17 December 2021, there is increasing concern that high inflation is not just transitory but is proving more persistent, hence requiring far more resolute action by the central banks.
The inflation outlook does not seem to have become less of a concern since then. US CPI headline inflation surged to a 40-year high of 7.1% and German headline inflation hit 5.3% in December. Furthermore, inflation expectations have remained high and labour markets in both the US and Europe continue to tighten. In late 2021, inflation was driven, not least, by rising commodity and input prices but underlying inflation has also edged up everywhere. The central bank nightmare of rising commodity prices and tight labour markets fuelling price and wage pressures is perhaps coming true.
This is the uncomfortable truth that the Fed has already addressed. The ECB will have to do so in 2022, and risks are skewed towards 2023 spelling the end of negative ECB policy rates, in our view.
The market has already started pricing this scenario. 10Y German yields have turned positive for the first time since 2019 and 10Y US yields are moving towards 2%. We expect yields to continue rising through 2022. As we wrote in the November edition of Yield Outlook, 16 November 2021, this development is, not least, prompting upward pressure on 3Y-5Y EUR yields, as this part of the yield curve is particularly sensitive to market pricing of the ECB.
While an ECB rate hike in 2022 is not our baseline scenario, we expect markets to increasingly price rate hikes in 2023 and 2024. We expect 10Y US Treasury yields to hit 2.25% in 2022, up from our previous 2.0% forecast. 10Y Bund yields are likely to increase to 0.3% in 2022.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, approaches 0.1300
The shared currency is among the weakest dollar’s rivals. EUR/USD trades around 1.1320 and is near its weekly low. Elsewhere, the greenback weakened after soft US employment-related figures and as stocks rallied.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as dollar fails to capitalize on US data
GBP/USD tested 1.3600 earlier in the day but managed to stage a recovery in the early American session. The greenback is having a hard time gathering strength as investors assess the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold bulls looking for a re-test of November high at 1,877.15
Gold resumed its advance after a short-lived consolidative stage, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,847.92 a troy ounce. The dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the US released mixed economic figures.
Facebook and Instagram join the NFT mania
NFTs exploded in popularity in 2021, driving Meta to offer users the feature to create, display and sell digital collectibles and art on its social media platforms. Meta is developing the feature to enable the multi-billion userbase to delve into NFTs.
Are equities the markets' canary? Premium
Equities have had a difficult New Year. Interest rates are rising, growth is looking dicey and covid's grip on the global economy and market psychology is unflinching. Join our analysts for an examination of this most unsettled moment in the global economy.