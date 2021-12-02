In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert welcomes special guest Tavi Costa to discuss his views regarding Gold, the Dollar, and the Stock Market towards the end of the year and beyond.

Tavi Costa is a partner and portfolio manager at Crescat Capital. Tavi built Crescat’s macro model that identifies the current stage of the US economic cycle through a combination of 16 factors. His research has been featured in financial publications such as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Financial Post, The Globe and Mail, Real Vision, Reuters.

Coach and Tavi begin with addressing The Treasury Market for direction in Yields. They move on to Gold and agricultural commodities which then lead to the possibility of Brazil being a buy.