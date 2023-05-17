Looking at GOLD’s chart, we can see that the precious metal was trading above the level of $2000 in the past two weeks, and yesterday it broke down that support level as it is currently traded at around $1988. Today, if it fails to recover above that level, then we should expect it to test its support level at around $1970.

