Gold
Looking at GOLD’s chart, we can see that the precious metal was trading above the level of $2000 in the past two weeks, and yesterday it broke down that support level as it is currently traded at around $1988. Today, if it fails to recover above that level, then we should expect it to test its support level at around $1970.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0800 as US Dollar firms up
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0800 in European trading. The pair is undermined by a firmer US Dollar as risk sentiment remains tepid on the US debt ceiling updates. All eyes are now on the US data and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 amid notable US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 n the European session. Cable is feeling the pull of gravity, courtesy of the resurgent US Dollar demand, as investors weigh the latest developments surrounding the US debt ceiling talks ahead of the mid-tier US housing data.
Layers of resistances prod XAU/USD rebound below $2,015
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds near the lowest levels in a fortnight, recently easing from the intraday top, as market sentiment dwindles amid a lack of clarity about the US default conditions.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets in disarray as BTC flatlines
Bitcoin price sits on a stable support level that has provided an opportunity for buyers to accumulate. After multiple failed attempts to scale higher and set up an uptrend, BTC is back at the aforementioned barrier of $27,000.
Debt ceiling impasse: How is risk sentiment affected?
Global risk sentiment for the next few days will be driven by the US debt ceiling theater. While the looming uncertainty makes the markets hard to navigate in the short run, there is a good chance that the drama comes to an end within the next few days.