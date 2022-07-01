XAG/USD
Spot silver broke through psychological $20 support for the first time in two years and hit the lowest since July 2020 on Friday.
The metal remains under increased pressure for three months on global economic and geopolitical turmoil which threatens of further deterioration that could push many economies into recession, denting metal’s strong industrial exposure.
Bearish techs on daily chart add to negative signals generated on break through pivotal supports at: $20.66 (50% retracement of $11.23/$30.10); 20.42 (200WMA) and psychological $20 level, though weekly close below $20 is needed to confirm and open way for extension towards target at $18.44 (Fibo 61.8%).
Silver is also on track for the fifth straight weekly drop, with this week’s fall being the biggest since the third week of June 2021 and large bearish weekly candle is expected to heavily weigh on the action in coming sessions.
Caution on oversold conditions on daily chart which signal possible price adjustment, with upticks to offer better opportunities to re-join bearish market.
Res: 20.00; 20.42; 20.66; 20.93.
Sup: 19.37; 19.00; 18.44; 17.75.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0380 after dismal US data
EUR/USD has extended its slide and touched its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0400. The data from the US showed the business activity in the manufacturing sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in June, triggering a flight to safety and boosting the dollar.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2000 as dollar rally continues
GBP/USD dropped below 1.2000 in the American session on Friday with the dollar rally picking up steam. The disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI data seems to be weighing on sentiment and allowing the greenback to continue to find demand.
Gold rebounds above $1,800 as US yields fall sharply
Gold has regained its traction and recovered above $1,800 after having slumped to a multi-month low below $1,790. Following the dismal PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6% on the day, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Why traders are rushing to exit positions on Cardano’s ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price has had its performance review as the summer kicks off. ADA bulls are returning home with not-that-good a scorecard, and the underperformance could cut short holiday funding for the cryptocurrency.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!