I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at USDCAD, GBPNZD, and WTI (USOil).
When we have a one-way market like this, where we have price action of WTI and Brent rising for two months, technical indicators may not help.
However, we have the most important information — support and resistance.
If we move out to the daily chart on WTI we see key levels of resistance, months ago, in the $81 range and a level above in the $83 area.
If we zoom out we see the same level one year ago and more often in the following months.
Many time frames show the stochastic oscillator at overbought but, before selling oil, watch the fundamentals and wait for technical confirmation.
Yesterday we promised to take a look at GBPNZD and we see a buying opportunity with higher lows in this ascending triangle and the stochastic oscillator is turning up from oversold.
However, if we move out to the weekly chart we can see just how high price action is right now with the last time we saw this price over 3 years ago.
So, you can either buy GBPNZD with caution, or you can wait to sell it if price action bounces off resistance.
As we pointed out yesterday, the USD has gotten stronger with some obvious trend lines and trend channels like this one on USDCAD.
We can see the slight upward trend which indicates CAD weakness despite the strength of crude oil.
In markets like this, you can use Bollinger Bands combined with the stochastic oscillator to time entry and exits.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD drops below the 1.1000 psychological mark, as the bears regain control amid a mixed market mood, awaiting the key US JOLTS job openings data and ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh directives. EU final PMIs are also awaited.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive above 1.2800
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2800, on the back foot for the second straight day on Tuesday. The US Dollar climbs to a fresh multi-week top and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the pair. Focus on US/UK PMis.
Gold remains under pressure below $1,960, US ISM PMI eyed
The gold price loses momentum around $1,955 heading into the early European session. XAU/USD faces some follow-through selling as US-China tensions over access to technology escalate.
BALD rug pull wipes out 90% of value, hitting Base DEX LeetSwap: A timeline of events
BALD emerged as the latest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, drawing degen crypto traders to speculate over massive gains within the first 48 hours of its launch.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to decline, but labor market remains tight
The JOLTS will be released today by the US BLS. The publication will reveal the change in the number of job openings in June, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.