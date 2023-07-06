WTI oil futures are again targeting the upper boundary of the almost one-year-old bearish channel seen at 73.80, having pivoted for the fifth time around the 67.00 floor last week.
Previous attempts were unsuccessful, and another failure cannot be ruled out as the stochastic oscillator is entering the overbought territory and the MACD remains subdued around its zero and signal lines. That said, the odds for a bullish breakout seem to be higher now as the RSI is marking new higher highs above its 50 neutral mark and the price itself has closed slightly above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since the end of April.
The 73.80-75.00 zone is currently under the spotlight. If the bulls knock down that border, the 200-day SMA could be the next threat at 77.20. A break above that line is required to brighten the short-term outlook and bolster buying appetite towards the tough 81.00-83.00 resistance region. Another victory there would upgrade the medium-term picture, likely lifting the price straight to 88.00.
In the event the price slides below its 20-day SM at 70.00, the focus will again turn to the 68.35-67.00 region. The 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2021 uptrend and the support trendline from the 2020 lows make this area important to watch. Hence, a correction lower could intensify selling forces, pressing the price towards its spring lows around 64.20. If the bears breach the 62.00-61.50 floor from 2021 too, then the door will open for the 57.50 handle.
All in all, WTI oil futures retain a neutral short-term outlook, with traders waiting for a close above 73.80-75.00 or below 67.00 to direct the market accordingly.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0850 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.0850 in the American session from the daily high it set at 1.0900. Better-than-expected ISM Services PMI data and the upbeat private sector employment report provide a boost to the USD, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2700 area as USD recovery continues
GBP/USD turned south and declined toward 1.2700 on Thursday, erasing all of its daily gains in the process. The US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals following the impressive ADP private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold slumps below $1,910 as US yields rally
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and dropped to a fresh daily low below $1,910. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to a fresh multi-month high above 4% following strong labor market and PMI data from the US, forcing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
META stock approaches $300 as its releases Twitter-competitor Threads
Meta Platforms (META) stock is advancing toward $300 in Thursday’s premarket after the owner of Facebook released a new social media platform to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter.