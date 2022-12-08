WTI oil futures entered the red zone following the rejection near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), stretching their 2022 downtrend to a new yearly low of 71.75 on Wednesday. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2021 upleg proved to be a tough obstacle too near 83.20.
The four-day bearish streak could see a continuation, as the RSI and the stochastics have yet to confirm oversold conditions. Adding to the discouraging signals is the MACD, which has resumed its negative momentum below its red signal line.
An extension lower would bring the 50% Fibonacci of 68.55 under examination, while slightly beneath that, the 66.25 level has been frequently tested since March 2021 and might be another important area to watch. Note that the resistance-turned-support line is also positioned here. Hence, if sellers claim that barricade, the decline may get another leg to 62.00 and then to 57.30.
If the bullish scenario unfolds, the price may face initial limitations near the 76.00 level before heading for the 20-day SMA, currently around 79.60. A decisive close above the 38.2% Fibonacci of 83.20 could strengthen bullish engagement up to 88.60, unless the 85.50 barrier blocks the way higher.
In brief, the depreciation in WTI oil futures seems to have some room to go. The next pivot point could occur near 68.55.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6770 trimming early weekly losses Premium
The US Dollar fell for a second consecutive day, helping AUD/USD extend its recovery, now approaching the 0.6800 threshold. Chinese inflation figures will set the tone for the Asian session.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0550 amid continued USD weakness Premium
The greenback finished Thursday with losses against all of its major rivals, with EUR/USD nearing 1.0580, its recent multi-month high. Market players looking for a reason to further sell the US Dollar.
Gold: Aiming for $1,800 as US Dollar weakness continues Premium
The US Dollar trades with a sour tone on Thursday, down against most major rivals. XAU/USD hovers around $1,790 a troy ounce, up for a third consecutive day but still in the red on a weekly basis. The better tone of US equities weighs on the American currency, despite the absence of a fresh catalyst.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC cooling off but an explosive move comes soon
Bitcoin price is enduring congestive market conditions during the second trading week of December. Traders may want to remain sidelined until a definitive move is made from the consolidation to avoid unnecessary losses from being on the wrong side of the trade.
Fed preview: Tightening pressure persists into 2023
Despite the strong November Jobs Report and ISM Services, market seems convinced that Fed will deliver a 50bp hike in its meeting next week. We continue to expect a hawkish message regarding the policy stance in 2023.