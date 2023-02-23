WTI oil futures came under renewed selling pressure on Wednesday, speeding their decline to the bottom of its range area seen around 73.35.
The region has been a significant support zone since the start of the year, making another rebound likely as the Stochastic oscillator is approaching its previous lows below its 20 oversold level. Still, the indicator has not attempted to change direction to the upside, while the falling RSI has yet to reach its 30 oversold level, although it’s close to its February low, both backing a bearish bias.
In other discouraging signs, the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) could not cross above the 50-day EMA, playing down any hopes for a bullish trend reversal. Besides, the rectangle established at the bottom of the previous downtrend is usually considered a bearish trend continuation pattern.
Hence, the focus will remain on the 73.35 base in the coming sessions, a break of which could initially stall somewhere between the 70.00 psychological mark and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020-2021 upleg at 68.55. Additional losses from here could take a breather within the 65.00-63.70 region, where the lower band of the bearish channel from last February is located.
Should the price drift higher, the 78.00 resistance zone, which triggered the latest decline in the market, will come again under examination. If the bulls find enough buying power to pass through that wall this time, closing above last week’s peak of 80.76 too, they may gain direct access to the important 83.00-84.20 area. The 200-day EMA, the channel’s upper band and the 38.2% Fibonacci mark are all located here. Therefore, a sustainable extension higher may prompt a more exciting rally towards the 88.60 barrier.
In brief, WTI oil futures keep facing a bearish bias, remaining exposed to a breakout below the existing rectangle.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses 0.6800 as risk-aversion leads the way
AUD/USD trades near an intraday low of 0.6780 as the dismal market mood undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency. A sharp decline in US indexes hints at continued risk-off moves in Asia.
EUR/USD settles below 1.0600 ahead of critical US data
The US Dollar kept advancing on Thursday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh February low of 1.0576. American GDP suffered a downward revision, while inflation keeps pushing higher, spurring risk aversion. US PCE Price Index coming up next.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800 Premium
Spot gold remains on the back foot, with XAU/USD bottoming this Thursday at $1,817.42 a troy ounce. The US Dollar maintained its momentum throughout the day, pausing temporarily during European trading hours but resuming its advance after the US opening.
Shiba Inu: This bullish setup suggests a 30% rally on the cards
Shiba Inu price noted a decent recovery at the beginning of the year. The meme token has since observed a pullback in value, which gave SHIB traders the impression that a downtrend might be on the way. However, the current conditions of the market actually indicate a rather opposite price momentum.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.