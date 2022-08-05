In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

The markets await the job data from US.

WTI dropped to pre-invasion levels and trades below 92 USD/bbl.

Gold keeps pushing higher and advances above the resistance on 1780 USD/oz.

Indices advance on Friday despite a not so successful Thursday.

EURUSD stays inside of the rectangle pattern.

EURJPY used the 50% Fibonacci as a support in order to get resistance on the next Fibo – 38,2%.

GBPAUD stays inside a long-term rectangle pattern. Seems that we’ll be waiting a bit more for the breakout.

The same goes with the GBPCHF, where luckily the rectangle is a bit smaller. That means the breakout can happen a bit faster.