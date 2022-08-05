In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
The markets await the job data from US.
WTI dropped to pre-invasion levels and trades below 92 USD/bbl.
Gold keeps pushing higher and advances above the resistance on 1780 USD/oz.
Indices advance on Friday despite a not so successful Thursday.
EURUSD stays inside of the rectangle pattern.
EURJPY used the 50% Fibonacci as a support in order to get resistance on the next Fibo – 38,2%.
GBPAUD stays inside a long-term rectangle pattern. Seems that we’ll be waiting a bit more for the breakout.
The same goes with the GBPCHF, where luckily the rectangle is a bit smaller. That means the breakout can happen a bit faster.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!