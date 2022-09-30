Stock traders and investors are going into the end of the month and end of the quarter with market near its lows.
Bulls continue to face strong headwinds amid worries about earnings growth potential and financial market dysfunctions.
Apple selloff
Investors seemed particularly caught off guard by a rare downgrade to Apple's stock by Bank of America following reports of low iPhone demand. The resulting selloff left the stock down almost -5% and wiped roughly -$120 from Apple's market cap. Apple is of course America's most valuable publicly traded company, which means it is the most heavily weighted stock in the S&P 500, accounting for over 7% of the index's total market value.
Naturally, a big selloff in Apple is going to drag on the broader market. BofA's downgrade also highlighted bigger concerns that are likely to weigh on other companies' profitability in the quarters ahead, most notably slower business and consumer spending, and a stronger US dollar.
Bears are quick to point out that early earnings results are already revealing weaker-than-expected Q3 results. Nike's results unveiled ongoing supply chain problems as well as lingering excess inventories and currency headwinds. CarMax yesterday was the latest in a long list of companies warning of increasing "affordability challenges" for consumers amid the highest inflation levels in some four decades and rising borrowing costs.
Declining affordability was a key reason behind Moody's downgrade yesterday of the entire global automotive industry from "stable" to "negative". The auto industry, similar to Apple, Nike, and most other companies, is also struggling with ballooning costs related to raw material shortages, tight labor markets, and skyrocketing energy prices.
Bottom line, the outlook for earnings in upcoming quarters is fading, making it tough for investors to justify pushing prices any higher at this point. Like I've mentioned many times, an earnings recession could actually be worse for the stock market than an actual full-blown economic recession.
Is the financial system at the risk?
Wall Street also remains nervous about contagion spreading from bond and currency market dysfunctions in the UK, Italy, Japan, China and others.
While every country has unique problems that are partially responsible for recent volatility, it also partially stems from the aggressive monetary tightening being conducted by most Western central banks.
In general, a rising rate environment tends to uncover imbalances and systematic risks that might be unknowingly lurking in financial systems. Just think back to the subprime mortgage crisis and Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008 that eventually erupted into a full-blown global financial meltdown.
Some contend it began when the Fed started lifting rates from 2004 to 2006, going from 1% to 5.25%, which led to an extreme slowdown in the housing market and ballooned the payments on subprime mortgages into unaffordable territory...and the contagion just spread from there.
So when financial markets start acting strangely and central banks are making emergency interventions, investors can be understandably nervous that an even bigger problem might be around the next corner.
On the geopolitical front, Russia is expected to formally annex four Ukraine regions in a ceremony today that's supposed to include an address from President Vladimir Putin. Some think Putin may offer to enter a ceasefire with Ukraine. While Ukraine is unlikely to agree, they could face pressure from western countries that are worried about the threat of a wider conflict with Russia.
Data to watch
Looking ahead to next week, the main highlight will be the September Employment Situation due out next Friday. There is a slew of other key data due as well, including ISM Manufacturing and Construction Spending on Monday; Factory Orders and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday; ADP's private payroll report, the US Trade Balance, and ISM Non-Manufacturing on Wednesday; and Wholesale Inventories and Consumer Credit on Friday. The only earnings of note next week are Conagra Brands and McCormick & Co. on.
No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed within this site, support and content. Our forecasts and other content on this website should be used as learning aids. If you decide to invest real money, all trading decisions are your own. The risk of loss in trading commodities can be substantial. You should therefore carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Futures trading is speculative and involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 0.9800 after US inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 0.9800 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6.2% in August but the stronger-than-expected core reading didn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD rebounds from daily lows, reclaims 1.1100
GBP/USD fell to a fresh daily low below 1.1030 but managed to reverse its direction and climbed above 1.1100 during the American trading hours on Friday. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week losing streak despite having suffered heavy losses earlier in the week.
Gold extends daily rally beyond $1,670
Gold preserved its bullish momentum and rose above $1,670 after the mixed inflation data from the US on Friday. The benchmark 10-year yield is down more than 2% as markets look to wrap up the third quarter, fueling XAU/USD's daily rally.
Shiba Eternity download day the biggest bullish catalyst in SHIB history?
Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead for Shiba Inu, has dropped a teaser about Shiba Eternity games for the SHIB community. Proponents expect the launch of the collectible card game to be a bullish catalyst for Shiba Inu price.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: We are teetering on the brink
Equity markets remain at the precipice of a technical collapse, which we examine in the weekly long-term chart below. The overall picture remains one of nervousness ahead of the upcoming Q3 earnings season.